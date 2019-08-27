New Mercedes GLE Coupé receives hot AMG '53' variant

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the new GLE 53 Coupé as a performance-oriented reworking of the new GLE Coupé, also revealed today.

A prelude to the full-blown GLE 63 that’s expected next year, the GLE 53 features a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline six petrol engine with 429bhp and 384lb ft of torque.

It also has a 48V mild-hybrid system, making use of the firm’s EQ Boost starter/ alternator that delivers an additional 22bhp and 184lb ft for short periods and improves on-paper efficiency. One of the turbos is of the conventional exhaust gas-driven variety, with another made up of an electric compressor driven by the 48v system.

The unit makes the SUV capable of 0-62mph in 5.3sec (the same as the regular GLE53) and a governed 155mph, yet also a claimed 30mpg combined. The latter is an NEDC correlated figure rather than the more realistic WLTP figure, however.

As with other Mercedes-AMG models, there are revisions to the chassis, including retuned active ride control and air suspension, a more direct variable-ratio steering set-up and a high-performance braking system with 400mm-diameter front discs.