New Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe: BMW X6 rival arrives in Frankfurt

Mercedes-Benz has extended its SUV portfolio with a second generation of the GLE Coupé. Revealed ahead of its public debut at the Frankfurt motor show next month, the BMW X6 rival will arrive in dealerships in spring 2020.
The newcomer raises the number of Mercedes SUV models to eight, indicating the significance to the brand of a sector that accounts for a third of its global sales. The GLE Coupé joins an ever-growing segment of style-focused variants of traditional high-riding models and can also count the Porsche Cayenne Coupé, Audi Q8 and Range Rover Velar as competitors.
Despite sharing its underpinnings with the standard GLE, the GLE Coupé is 15mm longer and a substantial 63mm wider. Its wheelbase is 20mm longer than the previous version’s but is still 60mm shorter than the GLE’s. Mercedes claims this benefits handling and visual proportions. The roof height is 1722mm, 56mm lower than that of the standard model. Mercedes says aerodynamic efficiency has improved by 9% compared with its predecessor.
Mikey C
Yet another ridiculous niche.
With all that bespoke bodywork, it can't be cheap to produce either
kronospoker
