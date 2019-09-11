New Land Rover Defender available as 2573-piece Lego Technic kit

Land Rover and toy maker Lego have teamed up to produce a 2573-piece scale model of the new Defender, unveiling it alongside the full-size car at the Frankfurt motor show.
Described as "an automotive icon you can build at home", the detailed Technic kit is based on the new short-wheelbase 90 variant of Land Rover's revived 4x4, and will go on sale on 1 October.
As with the real Defender, Lego's variant features a working four-wheel-drive system, three differentials, fully independent suspension and a five-seat interior.
The kit, however, is equipped with a number of features that are not standard fitment on the new Defender. A working winch, not shown at the full-sized car's launch, is fitted to the lower front bumper, while a chunky roof rack and side-mounted ladder hint at the toy's off-road capability.
Symanski
Finally...
An affordable Land Rover!
Antony Riley
Tought this was adult
Tought this was adult magazine Autocar. This is a toally unecessary stupid artical
Sonic
Like a disappointed father
It gives an insight on how the new Defender will look, so not an unnecessary article. Also, lego can be enjoyed by people of all ages.
Takeitslowly
Antony Riley wrote:
Clearly you are blissfull in your complete ignorance of the adult hobby market size, both in the UK and around the world. Notwithstanding that, Lego are a hugely successfull and profitable company who could only offer this particular model with the full cooperation of JLR at an early stage. Do you believe that it is in either companys best interest to offer this model, if there was not going to be huge interest and takeup on it?.
Only unnecessary, stupid thing is your original post. Thought not tought, Totally not toally, Unnecessary not unecessary and Article, not artical...make that five stupid things.
Sulphur Man
a new nadir
One can almost hear the bottom of the motoring journalism barrel giving way....
MrJ
If you mean Lego should not
If you mean Lego should not appear here as a news story, I don't see why not.
Lego is used by millions of people, from child to adult, the architecture series being targeted at plenty of professionals.
In Autocar's case, the Lego images help us get an idea of how an important new vehicle will look.
abkq
MrJ wrote:
Abstract Lego bricks encourage creativity because you can use your imagination and build various things with them.
Object-specific Lego bricks are for me pointless as no creativity is involved. It is no more enjoyable than putting together IKEA furniture.
catnip
With all the extra stuff
With all the extra stuff stuck on it, and the usual compromises for Lego designs, this might just as easily be a portrayal of the old Defender model, as the new one.
TheDriver
Just what I was thinking.
Agreed, this looks to me much like the old Defender and not modelled on the photos shown so far of the forthcoming replacement.
