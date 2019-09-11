New Land Rover Defender available as 2573-piece Lego Technic kit

Unlike Land Rover's car, which will only be sold with an automatic gearbox, Lego has equipped its Defender with its 'most sophisticated' four-speed sequential unit yet.

Niels Henrik Horsted, marketing director at the Danish toy firm, said: "With every Lego element, children can build anything they can imagine. I’m very excited about this new model – a truly impressive job done by our Lego Group designers.

"Together with Land Rover, we’ve blended elements, design and innovative engineering into a set that shows the boundless creativity of Lego play, and that with Lego Technic you can build for real.”

While the real Defender is available in a comprehensive range of paint schemes, the model is finished in an olive green. It measures 420mm long, 220mm high and 200mm wide.

Pricing is yet to be officially confirmed by Lego, although reports suggest it will be available from £159 in the UK.

Ahead of its launch, the new Defender underwent more than 750,000 miles of testing in some of "the most inhospitable environments" in the world. This involved hot weather testing in Africa and North America, cold-weather testing at -40deg C, altitude testing at up to 13,000 feet and performance running at the Nurburgring.

It is not yet known whether the pre-launch test programme Lego has conducted on the Technic Defender has been as extensive.

The Defender is the latest motoring icon to be rendered in Lego form, and joins the Volkswagen Beetle and Type 2, original Mini, Aston Martin DB5 and Routemaster bus in the Danish firm's motoring-themed Technic line-up.

