LEVC presents TX Shuttle as electrified mobility offering

London taxi maker LEVC has shown a shuttle-style reworking of its TX electrified cab at the Frankfurt motor show.

Called the TX Shuttle, the new model uses the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and 147bhp electric motor as the TX for an electric-only range of 80 miles and overall range of 377 miles.

The company says it “sees major demand in Europe for shuttle versions of the TX taxi”, and has adapted the vehicle to suit airport transfer services and minicab firms.

The model’s six-seat interior receives minimal visual alterations over the standard model, but gains charging points, on-board Wi-Fi and a panoramic roof. LEVC says mobility and shuttle services have “the opportunity to specify the taxi to suit their own unique needs”, suggesting firms like Uber and Lyft could adopt the new model.

The launch comes as LEVC targets increased sales across Europe. In July, the Coventry-based firm celebrated the completion of its 2500th TX taxi, but aims to rapidly ramp up production figures by exporting 70% of its cars before 2022.

The firm has already sold TX models in Norway, Sweden, Hong Kong and Malaysia, but claims to have identified sales opportunities in Denmark, France and Germany, where the TX has recently been selected to front a new mobility service in the city of Offenbach.

CEO Joerg Hoffman said: “The time is right for a new green mobility provider, cities are faced with ever-growing populations and the challenge of air quality. With our zero emission TX Taxi, TX Shuttle and LCV, we can change the way people and goods are moved around an urban area.