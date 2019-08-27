BMW paints new X6 in light-absorbing ‘Vantablack’

BMW has revealed a one-off, black version of its new X6 SUV, finished in a shade intended to emphasise the silhouette of the second-generation model, and so dark it obscures most design details.
To be revealed at Frankfurt motor show, the model has been finished in ‘Vantablack’ paint by Newhaven-based Surrey Nanosystems. The non-reflective colour can make an object appear two-dimensional and, as a result, is “a rather unsuitable vehicle paint finish” according to BMW.
Asked why the new X6 will be painted in this way, the model’s designer, Hussein Al Attar, said: “Internally, we often refer to the BMW X6 as “The Beast.” I think that says it all.
“The Vantablack VBx2 finish emphasises this aspect and makes the BMW X6 look particularly menacing. Moreover, the BMW X6 has always been the most provocative and in-your-face model in our portfolio. So why not emphasise this even further, with a finish that simply captivates the viewer’s attention?”
Elendil1066
Pity the Grill wasn't painted black too!
Another new BMW ruined by the companys ongoing styling catastrophe - hideous grills!
My current BMW has a discrete grill and is a superb car, if BMW persist with these gargoyle grills this will be my last BMW, I just could not countenance buying such an ugly car.
Perhaps they thought it was time to give other companies some business - almost anything looks better than these new BMWs.
Rant over (until I see what they come up with for the new 4 series!)
