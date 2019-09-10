Audi shows hot SQ8 as new flagship SUV

Audi's hot new SQ8 has made its Frankfurt debut as the firm's flagship SUV, featuring a 429bhp mild hybrid turbodiesel V8 engine.
The 4.0-litre biturbo unit offered in the range-topping performance version of the coupe-inspired Q8 large SUV is the most powerful V8 offered by the firm in Europe. It produces 664lb ft and powers the five-seater from 0-62mph in 4.8 seconds, with a limited top speed of 155mph.
The diesel, which automatically turns off one of the two turbochargers at low speeds to boost fuel economy, is mated to a 48V mild hybrid system, operated through a belt alternator starter connected to the crankshaft. It can generate up to 11bhp under braking, and allow the SQ8 to coast without the engine active for up to 40 seconds at speeds between 34 and 100mph.
Power is driven to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with an optional advanced suspension package including a sport differential that can balance torque between the rear wheels when cornering.
Andrew1
Ugly as hell
tuga
Diesel?
Hard pass.
Where are all the ( real, not this 48V, glorified stop-start stuff ) hybrids and PHEVs they said they where going to start selling?
And personally i don't think this is ugly. With the right spec ( a color coded or black grille helps things quite a bit ) imo it's actually the best looking Audi in the range.
spqr
Hybrids, PHEVs, BEVs
I agree, where are all these electric marvels promised by VAG at the height of the Dieselgate scandal? I suspect that it was mostly pie-in-the-sky marketing BS to help the VAG directors suspected of fraud. Once the US authorities started to actually take action and impose huge fines and penalties the urgent need for the BS subsided and VAG thought they would be able to still soldier on, particularly in Europe due to the cronyism of the EU, with Diesel engines. It was only later that VAG directors realised that the world really had changed and that they needed to actually develop their electric cars. They found that with billions of Dollars in fines and penalties left them with insufficient funds to develop the electric cars on their own and so progress has been slow and VAG is having to look for development partners to share the costs. So we end up here where in a world where diesel is dying and will probably be banned as a fuel that VAG are introducing diesel powered “halo” models. Utter madness. Just a theory though.
Lapps
And people complain about the
And people complain about the new BMW Grills!?!?
Thekrankis
Ban it.
Evil on wheels.
LJames
What a beast. It seems as
What a beast. It seems as though Audi might have to invent a Q9, or move its model down the numbers a bit since they will soon need something to compete with the BMW X8.
The Q8 doesn't even match the X7 in terms of luxury.
Jameson
Cheltenhamshire
Peak Pointless
At least some of the 2.5 tonne SUV's have space going for them. Or go anywhere ability. Even perhaps a modicum of style.
Then you have the SQ8.
eseaton
Do they not see the
Peter Cavellini
The ugly Sister....?
It’s an Urus, can’t hide that fact, it’s just a re-skin on a modular platform used within the VAG family.
Peter Cavellini.
Citytiger
Meanwhile in other news
its a diesel.. Now if if it was a petrol V8, it might be of interest..
