Alpine boss: future models must be lightweight, sporty

Standalone brand could develop a diverse portfolio, but agility and lightness will remain core values
Jim Holder
by Jim Holder
10 September 2019

More Alpine models will be developed in order to grow the marque into a bona fide brand, but only if they remain true to its core values of being lightweight and sporty, according to the firm’s CEO, Thierry Bolloré.

Speaking at the Frankfurt motor show, Bolloré did not put a timeline on plans, but he said: “Yes, there will be other cars.”

“I will not offer details today,” he said, “but we have been honoured and excited by the success of the A110, especially as it is sold in the premium sports market.

“The feedback from customers means we want to enrich the offering to other areas in that sector, but only if the concepts we come up with remain true to the unique Alpine tradition of being lightweight and sporty and having some kind of competition angle.”

Rumours following the launch of the reborn A110 in 2017 suggested that the brand was looking to develop open-top and more powerful versions of the sports car, as well as creating a family of SUVs in order to generate significant profits in the manner that Porsche achieves with the Macan and Cayenne.

However, more recently it was reported that those plans were put on hold as parent company Renault evaluated whether the capital required to develop the vehicles was best spent at a time of significant challenges.

In particular, it was said to be concerned about developing all-new models to sell over the next 10 years, lest their appeal be dented by the shift towards electrification.

Read more

More news from the Frankfurt motor show

Future Alpine SUV could rival Jaguar F-Pace​

Our Verdict

Alpine A110

Alpine A110 2018 road test review hero front

France’s revered sports car brand is back and chasing some heavyweight scalps

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Fiat 500x Sport 2019 first drive review - hero front
    9 September 2019
    First Drive
    Fiat 500X 1.3 Sport 2019 review
    The sportiest version of Fiat's compact crossover aims for more fun and...
  • Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 road test review - hero front
    6 September 2019
    Car review
    Ford Ranger Raptor
    Can a hardcore off-road suspension revamp make the hot pick-up catch on in...
  • Mazda CX30 2019 first drive review - hero front
    5 September 2019
    First Drive
    Mazda CX-30 2019 review
    Mazda has used its impressive new 3 hatchback as the basis for a compact...

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Fiat 500x Sport 2019 first drive review - hero front
    9 September 2019
    First Drive
    Fiat 500X 1.3 Sport 2019 review
    The sportiest version of Fiat's compact crossover aims for more fun and...
  • Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 road test review - hero front
    6 September 2019
    Car review
    Ford Ranger Raptor
    Can a hardcore off-road suspension revamp make the hot pick-up catch on in...
  • Mazda CX30 2019 first drive review - hero front
    5 September 2019
    First Drive
    Mazda CX-30 2019 review
    Mazda has used its impressive new 3 hatchback as the basis for a compact...