BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hyundai concept duo preview innovative 90-degree steering tech
UP NEXT
Aston Martin to miss 2021 earnings target by £15m

Hyundai concept duo preview innovative 90-degree steering tech

Quirky mobility-oriented duo showcase a steering system that saves space and enhances manoeuvrability
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
7 January 2022

Hyundai Mobis, the car giant’s automotive parts supplier, has shown a pair of mobility concept vehicles – the battery-electric M.Vision Pop and hydrogen fuel cell M.Vision 2GO – featuring unusual 90deg rotating wheels at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.

First displayed last year, the two machines take the form of compact, boxy vehicles with advanced self-driving technology intended for shared mobility usage. While the Hyundai Motor Group is working on autonomous shared mobility vehicles, both the M.Vision Pop and M.Vision 2GO are intended to showcase technology, systems and parts that Hyundai Mobis is developing.

That includes the firm’s e-corner module system, a technology that Hyundai Mobis has been working on since an early version was first shown at CES in 2018. The system integrates the steering, braking, suspension and driving systems into a wheel, which removes the need for a mechanical connection between parts.

Related articles

Hyundai Mobis claims that the e-corner module allows for both better use of space inside a vehicle and a 90deg and in-place rotation of the wheels. It is capable of rotating 360deg and sideways driving, which Hyundai Mobis believes will make tasks such as parking far easier for future smart vehicles.

Since the system was first shown in 2018, Hyundai Mobis has developed a new ECU that allows for greater control, and the firm is now beginning reliability verification ahead of a feasibility study for mass production. The company estimated the system will be installed on a working skateboard chassis by 2023 and will work with automated driving by 2025.

Hyundai Mobis has released few other technical details of the M.Vision Pop and M.Vision 2GO, although it does appear both have been designed to use the folding steering wheel that the firm recently showcased.

It has previously said M.Vision Pop is designed for ‘phobility’, which stands for phone and mobility, because it is operated by docking a smartphone into the car’s steering wheel.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

The machines are on display at CES, with visitors invited to take virtual rides in a virtual ‘Joytown metaverse’. That links the wider Hyundai Motor Group’s presence at the tech show, which have been focused on mobility robots and the opportunities presented by a virtual metaverse. 

Used cars for sale

 Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£3,950
79,344miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,413
70,359miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,499
50,665miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,845
37,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Excite 3dr [ac]
2015
£4,927
88,380miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 Puretech Vtr+ 5dr
2015
£4,980
63,695miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2016
£4,990
69,034miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,990
88,928miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Take Up 3dr
2015
£4,995
32,628miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

View all latest drives