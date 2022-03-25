BACK TO ALL NEWS
Report: Beijing motor show postponed due to Covid-19

Reports in China suggest discussions to reschedule the biannual event are ongoing
25 March 2022

The 2022 Beijing motor show could be postponed because of the growing number of Covid-19 cases in China, Reuters has reported. 

The event's host, Auto China, has yet to publicly confirm the decision, but reports in China indicate that discussions to reschedule the event are ongoing and that it could be pushed back to June. 

It's currently scheduled to be held from 21-30 April. 

It was also rescheduled in 2020 because of the pandemic, being moved from April to September. 

The Beijing motor show is a major automotive event, held biannually, that attracts some of the biggest players in the industry, such as Mercedes-Benz, ToyotaVolkswagen and home-grown Geely. 

Cars that were due to be unveiled include the next-generation BMW 7 Series, its BMW i7 electric sibling and the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. 

Volkswagen was also due to debut the production version of the ID Vizzion concept, which will be based on its MEB platform and sold with a choice of either rear or four-wheel-drive powertrains. The model is currently in development under the Aero-B codename. 

Meanwhile, Audi was set to display its third Sphere concept. The German firm has described the these as “breathtaking concept cars that will reinvent mobility as we see it today”. 

Cars on display at the last Beijing motor show included the Aston Martin Vantage GT3, Maserati MC20Mercedes-Benz EQA, Nissan Ariya, Rimac C_Two and Volkswagen ID 4.

China is the world’s largest automotive market. More than 26.28 million new cars were sold in the country last year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). 

