Toyota to suspend production at all European plants

Toyota will suspend production at all of its European factories, including its Burnaston and Deeside plants in the UK, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese firm will stage a phased suspension of its seven facilities across Europe. The two UK facilities are due to close today (Wednesday).

In a statement, Toyota said the decisions were “based on the safety and security of our employees and stakeholders and in consideration of those currently dealing with this outbreak.” It added that the decisions were based on guidance from authorities in each affected country.

The firm added: “With the acceleration of the coronavirus in various European countries or regions and the associated ‘lock-down’ measures taken by various national and regional authorities, an uncertain short-term sales outlook and difficulties in logistics and supply chains are being felt and will increase in the next weeks.”

The Burnaston car plant in Derbyshire currently produces the new Corolla, while the Deeside, Flintshire facility produces engines.

Toyota’s plant in Onnaing, France, has already halted production. The sites in Walbrzych and Jelcz-Laskowice in Poland will close today, the joint Toyota and PSA plant in Kolin in the Czech Republic on Thursday, and the site in Sakarya, Turkey on Saturday.

The firm notes that processes deemed “important for society”, such as the continued provision of service parts, will continue.

The BMW Group has also announced that it is beginning to shut down its European plants, along with its facility in South Africa, until at least April 19.