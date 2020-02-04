Subaru substantially raises UK prices across the range

Subaru has introduced substantial price increases to all models in its UK line-up for 2020.

Quietly introduced last month, the price hikes are much more significant than is the case with normal periodic cyclical updates. The starting price for the firm’s BRZ sports car, for example, has risen £4160 to £31,995. That represents a 15% premium over its previous cost, and means the BRZ now costs £4165 more than its Toyota GT86 sibling.

Prices for the Levorg estate have also jumped sharply, rising from £30,995 to £33,995, while the Outback, Forester, XV and Impreza now each cost around £2000 more than they did before the changes.

Subaru’s revamped pricing strategy comes as manufacturers seek to compensate for heavy government-imposed fleet emissions penalties. Starting this year, the EU fleet-wide average CO2 emission target – which also affects the UK market – for new cars is 95g/km, down from the previous target of 130g/km.