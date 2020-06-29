MOT extension to end on 1 August as lockdown lifts

The government has confirmed that it will reintroduce mandatory MOT testing from 1 August in line with gradually easing lockdown restrictions and rising traffic levels.
Drivers had been given a six-month extension of their vehicle’s MOT certificate to discourage non-essential travel and free up garages for repair work to essential workers’ vehicles. The scheme was set to run until March 2021 but will now end in a month’s time.
The extension still applies to all MOT certificates due to expire before 1 August, but from that date onwards, drivers must have their car’s roadworthiness tested within a year of their last test. Irrespective of whether the extension applies, penalties still apply to vehicles found to be in an unsafe condition.
Need to get your car ready? Read our MOT checklist
Figures from the Department for Transport (DfT) show that the UK’s service sector has ramped up as restrictions on travel have eased, with more than 90% of UK garages now operating and testing capacity now at 70% of normal levels.
Baroness Vere, roads minister, said: "As people return to our roads, it is vital that motorists are able to keep their vehicles safe. That’s why as restrictions are eased, from 1 August MOT testing will again become mandatory.
“Garages across the country are open and I urge drivers who are due for their MOT to book a test as soon they can.”
Any vulnerable or self-isolation drivers are advised to contact their local garage, as many are offering vehicle collection and drop-off services to aid social distancing.
The majority of UK garages are still conducting MOT tests, and drivers are able to have their car tested voluntarily. Any MOT certificate issued after the original date of expiry will only be valid until that date the following year.
jonboy4969
oh right and how is that
oh right and how is that supposed to work for those that have a car with no MOT, are under lockdown to the end of JULY, minimum, and have to drive over 50 miles to the garage to get to my car serviced and MOT'd and the garage concerned is already booked into August as are most garages, well, those that are good, there is no way i would take my car to my local dealer, as they treat the cars with disrespect, come back dirtier than they went, more miles, many people have had damage, all found out after i bought a previous car.So how are those in the Vulnerable sector supposed to get this done, if you are alone and have no one who can spend a day sorting this out for you....
Symanski
Premature?
Is it not too early to restart MOTs? I'd agree with not waiting until next year, but at the same time we're nowhere near normality.
Even in Scotland where Sturgeon has done a lot better job than Boris I'd say they should wait until the end of September before insisting upon MOTs. And I'm not a fan of Sturgeon so it's hard for me to admit she's actually done something right!
They should at the very least tapering in the MOT requirements, with the extension reduced from six to three months from August, and three months on from then maybe going back to normal.
2mmogs
Mot extention
In reply to jonboy4969.
It does state that if your mot expires before 1st August you are still eligible for the extention period!
If after 1st August then it needs doing accordingly.
scotty5
Confusion. Can Autocar explain?
Autocar writes Any MOT certificate issued after the original date of expiry will only be valid until that date the following year.
Until what date? If the original date of expiry was March 2020 and that was extended to Sept 2020 then is Autocar saying the certificate issued will only be to March 2021?
I cannot find any information on the government website to what happens but several other publications have said the extension effectively means an 18 month MOT, that's to say the certificate will be issued for Sept 2021.
It's all very confusing.
