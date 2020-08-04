Jaguar Land Rover loses trademark bid for Defender design

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has officially lost its UK court bid to secure the trademark rights for the shape of its old Defender 4x4, allowing chemicals firm Ineos to proceed with production of its similarly styled Grenadier.
JLR, which has been pursuing cases to trademark the Defender’s name and exterior look for four years, first lost in court in 2019 in a long-running battle with Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. It then lodged a High Court appeal, which has now been dismissed.
The judge in the case upheld findings by the Intellectual Property Office that the shapes JLR sought to protect weren't distinctive enough to trademark. They claimed that while some enthusiasts may see the differences in design as significant, they “may be unimportant or may not even register with average consumers”.
In a statement, JLR noted its disappointment in the ruling, given that the Defender’s shape is already trademarked in a number of other markets. “The Land Rover Defender is an iconic vehicle which is part of Land Rover’s past, present and future,” it said. “Its unique shape is instantly recognisable and signifies the Land Rover brand around the world.”
Ineos responded by saying that the Defender’s design “does not serve as a badge of origin for JLR’s goods” and confirmed it will press ahead with plans to launch the Grenadier in 2021.
There's still no clarity as to whether the rugged off-roader will be produced in Portugal and finished in the UK, as originally planned, or whether Ineos will instead purchase Daimler’s factory in Hambach, France and move its operations there.
READ MORE
Jaguar Land Rover loses court battle with Twisted Automotive
Ineos Grenadier is more convincing now than ever
Join the debate
smithopinion@ya...
So no one can complain about
So no one can complain about the Chinese anymore because even the UK courts won't protect an obvious design IP that JLR have had for decades. When I get started with my company, I will first produce a copy of the INEOS ad then I'll produce a copy of the Polestar 1 and 2, but will sell them for significantly less than these versions. Bad decision by the courts, China now has free rein. Well done.
TS7
I would have some sympathy...
...for JLR's stance if they had continued to make the original 'Defender'. Clearly the Grenadier is a slightly mutated copy but it and the new 'Defender' would seem to be aiming at different clientel. Yes, they are both off-roaders, but JLR are way down the path of designing and making high-tech rather than basic, utilitarian, vehicles.
fleabane
A whole heap of pain
There are plenty of other things to complain about in Xi's shiny empire. But I don't suppose he's boffered.
TS7
Hmm...
...I'm not sure I agree that the 'Defender' is anything other than instantly recognisable as the iconic Land Rover to the general public. However, nor do I think JLR should be getting their knickers in a twist over the Grenadier - it's not as though they will lose sales as a result of its existence. They might lose sales for other reasons of course, but the new 'Defender' is worlds apart from the original in all respects other than its off-road ability.
fleabane
Who, what, which ...
Wasn't the original Landrover a rip off, sorry, inspired by the Jeep?
Real_sluggo
excellent decision
Excellent decison, For both sides; as the ruling now lets JLR drivers (of which I am one), have the splendid option of owning both
Bravo!
lambo58
Nothing to stop them making
Nothing to stop them making the defender again and calling it the defender classic, then improving the interior and drivetrain a little and then charging the idiot fanboys silly money for the privilege. Simples.
WinstonAlexanderson
The chinese will put JLR out of business soon anyway
When the english wont even support the english, what hope is there?You may as well just sell JLR off to the chinese before Ineos, Geely and Volvo put them out of business anyway.
Add your comment