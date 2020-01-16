Jaguar Land Rover invents car seat intended to simulate walking

Jaguar Land Rover has designed a new shape-shifting car seat that aims to stimulate your muscles as if you were walking.
The seat, which is being trialled by JLR’s Body Interiors Research division, moves to mimic the motions and stresses of movement and is intended to reduce the health risks of sitting down for too long while driving. It automatically adjusts to suit every driver and passenger.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than a quarter of people worldwide - 1.4 billion - spend too long sitting down, which can significantly damage muscles in the legs, hips and glutes. Regular drivers may be especially at risk for these injuries, since they are seated for extended periods of time.
The innovative new tech is part of Destination Zero, a larger JLR project designed to improve the safety and healthiness of cars. The project’s research is targeted towards creating a “world of Zero Emissions, Zero Accidents and Zero Congestion”. Previous research for Destination Zero has focused on reducing the effects of motion sickness and using ultraviolet lights to stop the spread of colds and flu.
Dr Steve Iley, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Medical Officer, said: “The wellbeing of our customers and employees is at the heart of all our technological research projects. We are using our engineering expertise to develop the seat of the future, using innovative technologies not seen before in the automotive industry, to help tackle an issue that affects people across the globe.”
JMax18
All very cool, and there is
All very cool, and there is no doubt JLR are coming up with some brilliant ideas, but really?
Next it'll be a hand-sanitising steering wheel.
TheDriver
Check the date
And for a moment I thought it was 1st April! Should be a game changer for JLR.
289
this is utter madness.....
....in all my years in the Motor Industry, I have never, ever had a customer say to me "please can I have a seat that makes me feel as if I am walking"
Adjustable Lumbar support yes, heated seats yes, air conditioned seats yes, but not seats that simulate walking.
I dont even see the need for massaging seats (currently common in premium product).
I used to 35k miles per year with frequent trips to the highlands on fishing trips - 8 hours driving with a 30 minute break and never found a problem with any car which had good seats (mostly German it has to be said). Health wise of discomfort wise.
The worst I ever sat in was a Jeep Grand Cherokee....hence I didnt buy it!
Even worse, you just know that this unecessary tech will go wrong and be a fortune to sort-out.
Daft!
