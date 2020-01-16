Jaguar Land Rover invents car seat intended to simulate walking

Jaguar Land Rover has designed a new shape-shifting car seat that aims to stimulate your muscles as if you were walking.

The seat, which is being trialled by JLR’s Body Interiors Research division, moves to mimic the motions and stresses of movement and is intended to reduce the health risks of sitting down for too long while driving. It automatically adjusts to suit every driver and passenger.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than a quarter of people worldwide - 1.4 billion - spend too long sitting down, which can significantly damage muscles in the legs, hips and glutes. Regular drivers may be especially at risk for these injuries, since they are seated for extended periods of time.

The innovative new tech is part of Destination Zero, a larger JLR project designed to improve the safety and healthiness of cars. The project’s research is targeted towards creating a “world of Zero Emissions, Zero Accidents and Zero Congestion”. Previous research for Destination Zero has focused on reducing the effects of motion sickness and using ultraviolet lights to stop the spread of colds and flu.

Dr Steve Iley, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Medical Officer, said: “The wellbeing of our customers and employees is at the heart of all our technological research projects. We are using our engineering expertise to develop the seat of the future, using innovative technologies not seen before in the automotive industry, to help tackle an issue that affects people across the globe.”

READ MORE

The future of Jaguar Land Rover, according to CEO Ralf Speth

Land Rover Discovery hybrid snapped in new spy shots