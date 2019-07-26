Car industry chief warns Boris Johnson over no-deal Brexit

New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to rule out a no-deal Brexit by the head of car industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.
SMMT boss Mike Hawes has long warned of the dangers posted by Britain leaving the European Union without a trade deal in place, and reiterated that in a letter to Johnson, who took over as the UK’s Prime Minister from Theresa May earlier this week.
Johnson campaigned for Brexit during the 2016 referendum over Britain’s EU membership, and has repeatedly said that he will leave without a deal in place on 31 October – the current deadline – if the EU doesn’t compromise over issues such as the Northern Ireland ‘backdrop’.
In his letter, Hawes congratulated Johnson on his appointment and highlighted the “dramatic and exciting change” the industry is undergoing with new technology and the shift to electrification.
Noting that the automotive industry contributes £18.6 billion to the UK economy, Hawes wrote: “The UK sector remains strong, with high levels of productivity, a skilled and flexible workforce and first-rate research and engineering facilities, so we are well placed to take advantage of the opportunities that emerge.”
However, Hawes added that the industry needs “the right policy, business and trading environment if we are to thrive”. He called for Johnson to invest in charging infrastructure for electrified vehicles and increase customer incentives to buy them, as well as supporting the construction of a gigafactory for producing batteries in the UK.
“We must make the UK the most attractive destination for investors, creating an internationally competitive business environment and developing skills in new digital technologies," he said. "Above all, we must ensure the sector continues to enjoy – without interruption – preferential trade with critical markets around the world, including the EU.
Symanski
Brexit bad for Britain.
All versions of Brexit leaves Britain worse off. Your government told you. Bank of England told you. Economists have told you. And more imporatantly, employers have told you.
Listen to the business people of the UK, the ones who are trading in the UK, selling to Europe, the backbone of the economy. Brexit is badly affecting their business and it will cost Britain deal. £90bn already lost in revenue, and counting, because of Brexit.
Stand up for Britain and stop Brexit.
si73
Symanski wrote:
Nothing is ever that straight forward, everyone has an agenda including the bank of England, there are also many UK businesses who think leaving will be better for the economy. I have read so many for and against arguments in the press and on the internet and only one thing remains clear. No one knows how we will fare, everyone reports ruputed facts based on their own side of the argument but no one knows.
The decision was made and now we have to get on with it and it's about time the politicians did so without their own personal agenda getting in the way and ruining any chance of a good deal.
Ski Kid
Rather than leak this letter he should be more practive
How can you negotiate a deal, but then say please please we do not want to leave without a deal, you get a right pigs ear of a deal like May got.In fact ,you need the balls to say you can have the 39billion settlement as long as we have a trade deal that is appropriate ,not even on the agenda the last time.I tneeds to be settled in one not just the divorce.You have to be prepare dto leabve without a deal in order to hopefully get one.
I would also say if there is a no deal we would put a massive disincentive to import products from the Eu say 20% on cars and invest this duties on Uk manufacture which is required to replace the future masssive loss in the retail sector in general.
What Hawes should be saying ds That George Osborne _ucked the ved tax up well and truly along with stamp duty on property and thes ecould be altered to get things moving . I could not believe hammond did not reverse and alter them .How can you benefit by having a v8 mustang on cheap road tax of £140 due to it being under £40k but an Evoque if you put privacy glass or ,et paint on goe sove r£40k and you have a £310 surcharge for 5 years.
si73
Ski Kid wrote:
Completely agree, our politicians have been talking about the deal and remaining and no deal so publicly that it has hurt any chance we have of getting a favourable deal, surely we should be in a reasonably strong position to deal, after all the EU wants quite a lot from us and is giving nothing in return. No deal has to stay on the table in order to get a deal.
Regarding the rfl debacle you are right, how can a v8 Mustang cost the same as a Prius to tax when before 2017 the Prius would have been £0 and the Mustang around £500? There is no incentive to buy a low polluting car.
Ski Kid
