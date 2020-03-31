The best selling cars in Europe in 2020 so far

The Toyota Yaris supermini took the Danish top spot in February, with 459 cars sold, while the next best-seller is the Peugeot 208 with 458 sales. The Nissan Qashqai saw 453 sales throughout the month.

Estonia has a proclivity for larger cars, it would seem, with the Toyota RAV4 holding pole position in February with 141 sales. The Renault Clio steps up to second place with 130 sales, while the Toyota Corolla earns third place with 90 sales.

A second victory for Toyota in Finland, with the Corolla seeing 610 cars sold in February. Second place was taken by the Skoda Octavia, a former top-seller, with 319 cars finding homes. The Toyota Yaris remains in third place with 257 sales.

Little surprise here; France’s top three car in February were all French models. The all-new Peugeot 208 sold an impressive 10273 cars, giving it a significant lead over the Renault Clio in second place. Renault's supermini saw 8662 sales, while the Citroen C3 saw 5877 sales.

Volkswagen maintains its top spot in Germany with the Golf holding a significant lead over the second place Ford Focus. 10318 Golf cars were sold throughout the month, while Ford saw 5412 sales. Another Volkswagen took the third place spot with 5284 sales.

The Toyota Yaris once again takes the top spot in Greece, with 473 cars sold in February, compared to the second-place Peugeot 208's 310 units sold. Third place goes to the Citroen C3, which found its way into 286 Greek homes across the month.

Hungary: Dacia Lodgy

A win for Dacia in Hungary this month, with the Lodgy compact MPV seeing 477 sales throughout February. Skoda took second place with the Octavia, which saw 455 sales, while the Toyota Corolla earned the bronze medal position with 388 sales.

The Hyundai Tucson only just earned its first place position in Ireland in February, with 548 sales. Interestingly the Toyota Corolla and Volkswagen Tiguan shared joint second place with 508 sales each.

Nationalism wins, once again, with Fiat taking two podium spots – the Fiat Panda was the best-selling car so far in February, with 14,466 cars finding homes. The Lancia Ypsilon, once badged as a Chrysler and sold in the UK but now only sold in its home country, took second place with 5950 sales. The Renault Clio managed to see 4220 sales to earn third place overall.

One of the only European countries that hasn't seen any new car break three digits this month, Latvia's top seller was the Peugeot 308 family hatchback. 83 found homes in February, while the second place Toyota RAV4 managed 63. Toyota earned the bronze medal position too, with the Corolla seeing 58 sales.