Autocar Business Live: join us in conversation with SMMT boss Mike Hawes tomorrow

It is a pivotal moment for the car industry, both in the UK and globally, as it navigates not only a post-pandemic landscape but also the ongoing challenges of electrification, digitalisation and more.
We will delve deeper into these issues, and particularly what they mean for the UK car industry, in our first Autocar Business Live online webinar with Mike Hawes, chief executive of trade body, The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT).
The free event takes place tomorrow, Thursday 30 July, at 10.30am. You can sign up to the webinar by clicking here.
Audience members will also be able to submit questions during the event, which will be addressed time-permitting.
Autocar Business is our industry-focused brand, which provides news and insight into the business of the automotive world.
READ MORE
One in six UK automotive jobs under threat, says SMMT
Join the debate
bakec
Since i started
Since i started with my online business i earn $90 every 15 minutes. it sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don't check it out. <(")
Copy Here.........>> Www.lifestylesreview.Com۵
Please Remove ( ۵ ) when copy url
cambuster
Mr Hawes always seems to.................
............complain much more on behalf of the "traders" side of SMMT. The 2008 scrappage scheme kept car salesmen in commission, and dealers' car preparation cleaners busy. But on the key element of "manufacturers" jobs, it was the likes of the Korean and European plant employees, and financials, who benefitted - at the expense of significant imports.
Add your comment