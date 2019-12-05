The 2019 UK general election: A motorist's view

The UK will stage its third general election in four years on Thursday, 12 December – and the results could have a major impact on motorists and the car industry.

Brexit is a key issue in the election and Britain’s ongoing relationship with the European Union could greatly affect the motor industry in this country. And the leading parties have all unveiled other policies that are significant to car owners, including pledges to phase out the sales of combustion-engined cars and to cut carbon emissions.

These are the main car-related policies in the manifestos of the three main parties that have candidates standing across the UK.

Conservative Party

 Leave the EU by 31 January and keep the UK out of the EU single market and customs union. Negotiate a new EU trade deal but the implementation period won’t extend beyond December 2020.

 £38.8 billion investment in ‘strategic and local roads’.