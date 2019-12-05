The 2019 UK general election: A motorist's view

With the general election just a week away, we outline some of the different parties' major car-related pledges
James Attwood, digital editor
5 December 2019

The UK will stage its third general election in four years on Thursday, 12 December – and the results could have a major impact on motorists and the car industry.

Brexit is a key issue in the election and Britain’s ongoing relationship with the European Union could greatly affect the motor industry in this country. And the leading parties have all unveiled other policies that are significant to car owners, including pledges to phase out the sales of combustion-engined cars and to cut carbon emissions.

These are the main car-related policies in the manifestos of the three main parties that have candidates standing across the UK.

Conservative Party

 Leave the EU by 31 January and keep the UK out of the EU single market and customs union. Negotiate a new EU trade deal but the implementation period won’t extend beyond December 2020.

 £38.8 billion investment in ‘strategic and local roads’.

 £1bn investment in a fast-charging network, with the aim for everyone to be within 30 miles of a rapid charging station.

 Reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

 Consult to determine the earliest date for phasing out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

 Launch the biggest pothole filling programme yet.

Labour Party

 Secure a new Brexit agreement within six months, including ‘close alignment with the EU single market and UK-wide customs union’. It will then be voted on in a referendum.

 Invest in three automotive gigafactories and four metal reprocessing plants. Promote the development and manufacture of ultra-low-emission vehicles.

 Invest in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and in electric community car clubs.

 Target to cut deaths and serious injuries on UK roads to zero. Investment to make local roads ‘safer for everyday journeys’ and review all tolled crossings.

 Put the UK ‘on track’ for a net zero carbon energy system ‘within the 2030s’.

 Aim by 2030 to end sales of new combustion-engine vehicles.

 Establish a £400bn ‘national transformation fund’, with £250bn focused on renewable and low-carbon energy and transport.

 New Clean Air Act to include vehicle scrappage scheme.

Liberal Democrats

 Revoke article 50 and remain in the EU.

 Develop a national skills strategy and innovation centres to develop zero-carbon technologies, including batteries and hydrogen fuel cells.

 Cut VAT on EVs to 5%. Increase the rate of installation of on-street and ultra-fast EV charging points.

 Establish ultra-low-emission zones in 10 more towns and cities in England.

 Reduce the number of single-occupancy cars used for commuting. Push the development of car-sharing schemes and autonomous vehicles.

 Set a legally binding target to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

 Ensure all new cars are electric by 2030.

 Green Investment Bank to increase funding in zero-carbon and environmental objectives.

