Vauxhall collection to be displayed at British Motor Museum

Vauxhall’s heritage collection will be presented publicly for the first time, with a total of 50 vehicles on display to show the history of the brand.

The collection will be displayed at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon, Warwickshire, and demonstrates the heritage of the 118-year-old manufacturer.

Around 30 vehicles will be part of the initial display, including cars and vans that tell the story of the firm’s "rise from a niche sporting car manufacturer to one of the UK’s best-known automotive brands,” Vauxhall says.

“This is a perfect opportunity for the public to get up close and personal with cars and vans from our collection,” said Paul Willcox, Vauxhall’s managing director. “There are some extremely rare and valuable vehicles on display, but many that will conjure 'my-mum-and-dad-had-one-of-those’ memories, too.

“Most importantly, it paints a wonderful social picture of Vauxhall’s importance to UK culture, through all the highs and lows of the 20th and 21st centuries.”

Vehicles on display will range from rare classics such as the 1904 Vauxhall 6HP, the oldest original remaining model built by the brand, to lesser-seen modern variants like the VX Lightning concept, which was built to celebrate 100 years of Vauxhall car production.

Other limited models on display will include the one-of-100 Astra 888 Coupés as built by Triple Eight Racing, the VXR 500, an original 1969 Bedford van, a 1953 E-Type Wyvern and a Vauxhall Viva GT.

“We were delighted when Vauxhall approached us to look after its fantastic collection of vehicles, one of the most significant collections from a UK manufacturer,” said Stephen Laing, head of collections at the British Motor Museum.

“It fits perfectly with the museum’s aim to broaden even further the range of marques that are represented here at Gaydon and adds a new dimension to the stories we tell about the cars and the people in Britain’s motor industry. With so much choice, it has already been tough making the first selection of 30 cars to display in the museum,” Laing added.

