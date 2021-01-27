Renault supports UK's 2030 petrol and diesel sales ban

Renault boss Luca de Meo has backed the UK government’s plan to ban the sale of new combustion-engined cars from 2030 and has revealed an ambition to support it early on by launching products from the company’s newly announced EV range.

“It was clearly a pretty bold statement,” he said. “It’s likely that these changes in electrification technology would not have come so fast without the pressure. We are thinking of pushing the envelope [in the UK] because we will have the right products.”

Confirming that both the new Renault 5 and the three newly announced Alpine products will come to the UK, de Meo said he understood that the UK government’s bold move was an attempt to “position the country in a better place on the starting grid. We will do our best to live up to that and see if we are good enough”.

De Meo's backing of the UK's 2030 ban contrasts with comments made recently by the boss of Stellantis (the company formed by the merger of FCA and PSA), Carlos Tavares. He called the UK's proposed ban "brutal" and suggested that Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port factory is under review as a result.

READ MORE

Renault's transformation strategy will see 24 new vehicles by 2025

Opinion: youthful confidence - that's de Meo's secret

Is the ICE ban really the will of the people?