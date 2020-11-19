BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mercedes-Benz and Geely to co-operate on new petrol engines
UP NEXT
2023 Mini Countryman to be built in Germany

Mercedes-Benz and Geely to co-operate on new petrol engines

Four-cylinder production set to be moved to China as part of expanded partnership
News
2 mins read
19 November 2020

Mercedes-Benz is planning to shift the majority of its four-cylinder petrol engine production to China in a move that will greatly expand its activities with Chinese car maker Geely.

The deal will mean the parent companies of Mercedes-Benz and Geely, Daimler and Geely Holdings, will assume much closer technical ties. The two companies plan to jointly develop and produce a new family of four-cylinder petrol engines to be used in future hybrid models from both companies at a factory in China from 2024, according to information obtained by Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper.

A spokesperson from Daimler is quoted as saying: “The company plans the development of a highly efficient modular engine suitable for use in next-generation hybrid models and production in Europe and China.”

Mercedes-Benz is yet to indicate how many engines it plans to produce in China, although the suggestions are that it will be in the “hundreds of thousands per year”.

Further details to the German-Sino co-operation remain under wraps, but Mercedes-Benz sources suggest the new four-cylinder would be used jointly by Mercedes-Benz and Geely as well as a number of Geely-owned brands, including Volvo, Lynk&Co, Proton and, possibly, Lotus.

The joint engine development and production programme follows the 50% buy out of Mercedes-Benz’s Smart city car division by Geely in 2018.

Future Smart models – including a new crossover to rival the likes of the Volkswagen T-Cross as well as a successor to today’s two-seat Fortwo city car – will also be jointly developed and produced by Mercedes-Benz and Geely in China.

READ MORE

Geely and Mercedes complete Smart joint venture in China

Year of the underdog: Geely's rise from obscurity to the top

Mercedes: Smart's future is bright thanks to Geely deal

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d Coupe 2020 UK review
Lamborghini Huracan STO 2020 first drive review - hero front
Lamborghini Huracan STO 2020 review
Ford Fiesta ST Edition 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Fiesta ST Edition 2020 UK review
Ford Puma ST 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Puma ST 2020 UK review
Mercedes-Benz S Class S580e 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Benz S Class S580e 2020 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Mercedes-Benz C-class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Can the C-Class, our perennial runner-up in the compact saloon category, finally reach the top spot?

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
289 19 November 2020

Jeez, why would you pay a Mercedes-Benz premium to have a piece of shit Chinese engine in it.

Chinese quality control is legendary.....for being non-existant!

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d Coupe 2020 UK review
Lamborghini Huracan STO 2020 first drive review - hero front
Lamborghini Huracan STO 2020 review
Ford Fiesta ST Edition 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Fiesta ST Edition 2020 UK review
Ford Puma ST 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Puma ST 2020 UK review
Mercedes-Benz S Class S580e 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Benz S Class S580e 2020 review

View all latest drives