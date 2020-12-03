Haynes to cease publishing new Workshop Manuals

The long-standing Haynes Workshop Manual will no longer be physically printed and published for new cars, the publisher has confirmed.

First published in 1966, the comprehensive workshop manuals feature the majority of popular cars on sale disassembled and rebuilt, with guides for almost every repair, maintenance and servicing job compiled and contained within.

A statement issued by the brand read: “We can confirm we’ve taken the commercial decision to cease publishing any new printed Workshop Manuals. However, we will continue to print and publish out extensive back catalogue of automotive and motorcycle titles.

“In addition, we're currently in the process of creating an exciting and comprehensive new automotive maintenance and repair product that will cover around 95% of car makes and models - an increase of around 40% over our current Workshop Manual coverage.”

Guides for new models will continue to be published, but in digital form only. The decision is thought to reflect the increasing reliance on online guides and videos in forums and social media platforms by home mechanics.

Around 200 million Workshop Manuals have been published by Haynes Publishing. Founded by John Haynes more than half a decade ago, the company was sold to French outfit Infopro Digital earlier this year after Haynes’ death in 2019.

