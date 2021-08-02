How Myenergi became key player in EV charging game

Turning a passion into a multimillion-pound global business is a dream for many, but for Jordan Brompton, co-founder and marketing director of renewable energy products firm Myenergi, it’s a reality.

Best known in automotive circles for its Zappi electric vehicle charging applications, the firm also manufactures everything from solar power diverters to wireless hubs.

Even more remarkable is the pace at which 32-year-old Brompton and co-founder Lee Sutton have grown the firm. They’ve taken it from a team of six in the Lincolnshire Wolds using second-hand machinery in 2016 to a workforce of more than 200 across five countries, many of them working at a state-of-the-art factory.

Here, Brompton tells us about the company’s rapid rise, its rivalry with Tesla and what the future holds.

How did it start?

“I actually went to work with Lee in an admin role. I was at a crossroads in my life, teaching fitness classes, and needed the cash, quite honestly.

“He was manufacturing little devices that went in the home to divert power from solar panels to hot-water tanks. It was a few guys soldering away, creating these devices and selling them to electricians.

“But I loved it. It sparked something inside me, and the next thing I knew I was organising trade shows for him, pulling in some big accounts. The business was flying – but what we didn’t know was that we were riding the height of the so-called solarcoaster.

“With the solar feed-in tariff slashed [by the government], the business was killed.”

That must have been hard. How did you reunite?

“Initially we went our separate ways, but the one constant was my profile on [business networking website] LinkedIn. I had built up a really strong presence there around sustainability and solar while I was working with Lee, and that allowed me to keep my finger on the pulse of what was going on.