Semiconductor crisis: latest updates as chip shortage cripples industry

As the shortage of semiconductor processing chips continues to impact the automotive and technology industries, several leading car makers have been forced to close production lines temporarily.
The crisis has been affecting companies for almost a year. It initially stemmed from increased demand for personal computers, tablets and smartphones at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, which largely diverted supply away from the automotive sector, and now extends to Covid-related closures at semiconductor factories and international shipping ports.
Previously, Autocar reported that a number of manufacturers were urgently seeking to overhaul their components supply chains as a workaround to ensure continued production. Analysis company IHS Markit said at the time that the shortage could cut global production by nearly 700,000 vehicles year on year, although the final figure could be even higher.
Ford
Ford is still feeling the impacts of the semiconductor shortage, with the production of the Fiesta stalled from May to the middle of July. The firm’s Turkey-based factory, where the Transit is manufactured, was also closed over the summer, reports Fleet News.
Some Ford models are being shipped with some missing features, including sat-nav, with retrofits expected.
“I think the issue will be around for a while – probably until Q1 next year,” Ford fleet director Neil Wilson told Fleet News. “It will ease, but there will be challenges going forward and we have to be good at reacting to those challenges.”
The US firm previously cut production output at its Cologne plant as a result of Covid-related supply issues from a chip producer in Malaysia, the firm told Automobilwoche, sibling publication to Automotive News Europe.
According to the Automobilwoche report, management announced in a letter to employees that due to a lack of door modules, short-time work would be requested for the next two weeks, starting on 17 August. The Focus, produced at the same facility, is not affected by the cuts, the firm said.
It isn't only because of strong demand from consumer electronics. If the journalist researched more rigorously (ie not just beleiving everything the vehicle manufacturers told him), he'd see that the chip makers are pretty open about the consumer electronics manufacturers being prioritised because the vehicle manufacturers bailed out of existing supply agreements as soon as Covid struck. As one chip CEO said "you cannot cancel your contract and then expect to turn the taps back on when you want supply again." You'll see from the article that the vehicle manufacturers with the most agressive purchasing policies are the ones that are suffering most.
It's hard to tell how much of this media trumpetted shortage is actually cutting potential production and how much is due to excess vehicles made in the second half of last year and lying around unsold due to dealer Covid shutdowns, and/or general lack of demand as a consequence of buyer uncertainty and significantly increased prices.
Certainly, the manufacturers quoted in the article to be suffering badly, are some of those volume driven marques you would expect to be most affected by the last two issues as well. JLR have many supply/demand issues anyway, outside of silicon chips.
The dealerships I am currently visiting, do seem quieter than they were last year and in large part are quoting the same, or only slightly longer waiting times, for orders placed now as they have been previously. I have specifically raised this issue with some and they have been either dismissive or quiet on it.
I cannot help wondering if covid has been overused as the reason for the chip shortage. The Car Industry seems to be much more affected than other chip consumers like White Goods.
Could it be that the current focus on electric car production is inflating the industry's requirements and so adding to the existing shortage?