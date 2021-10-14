BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Frank van Meel returns as BMW M division boss
UP NEXT
McLaren Applied appoints Nick Fry as chairman

Frank van Meel returns as BMW M division boss

Performance division's former chairman returns as Markus Flasch heads to Rolls-Royce
Joe Holding
News
1 min read
14 October 2021

Frank van Meel will return as chairman of BMW’s M division from 1 November, having previously taken charge of the performance outift between 2015 and 2018.

He replaces Markus Flasch, who took the role three years ago after it was vacated by van Meel. The move is effectively a job swap, with Flasch becoming head of Rolls-Royce’s product line, as well as overseeing luxury and upper class BMW products.

Flasch will also bear responsibility for BMW’s mid-range vehicles in the future.

Related articles

In his previous tenure, van Meel ensured that the iX was brought to production readiness and led efforts to develop several other EVs, including the forthcoming i7.

He will lead the M division through its 50th anniversary in 2022, with "many new high-performance automobiles" set to be unveiled to mark the milestone.

BMW M’s first fully electric vehicle - the i4 M50 - is set to go on sale in the UK in November, priced from £63,905.

The first ever BMW M3 Touring, the second-generation M2 Coupé and the new M4 CSL are among the new products being lined up for next year.

Meanwhile, Flasch joins Rolls-Royce at a time when the is defying market trends. Despite the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company is reportedly on track to break its record of 5125 units sold, set in 2019.

Used cars for sale

 BMW 1 Series 114i Se 5dr
2014
£8,495
54,200miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
BMW 1 Series 116i Sport 3dr
2014
£8,495
57,258miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
BMW 1 Series 116d Sport 5dr
2014
£8,658
60,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
BMW 1 Series 116d Sport 3dr
2015
£9,993
51,612miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
BMW 1 Series 116d Sport 5dr
2015
£10,000
42,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
BMW 2 Series 220d Luxury 5dr
2015
£10,150
74,992miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
BMW 1 Series 125d M Sport 3dr
2014
£10,159
88,598miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
BMW 1 Series 116d Se 5dr
2015
£10,490
68,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
BMW 3 Series 318d Sport 4dr
2014
£10,491
35,456miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Seat Leon estate FR 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review
Corvette C8 tracking

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review
1 Skoda Fabia 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review
1 Dacia Duster diesel 4x4 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Seat Leon estate FR 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review
Corvette C8 tracking

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review
1 Skoda Fabia 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review
1 Dacia Duster diesel 4x4 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review

View all latest drives