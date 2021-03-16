BACK TO ALL NEWS
Jaguar Land Rover cabin purification system prevents virus spread

New Electric Vehicle Association opens to members in England

EV owners are offered exclusive events and discounts, plus the chance to give their views on experience
Felix Page Autocar writer
16 March 2021

The Electric Vehicle Association (EVA) has launched in England as a community for current and prospective owners to share their experiences and promote EV uptake. 

The EVA was set up in summer 2020 with the aim of "providing up-to-date, reliable information about EVs and smart charging, as well as promoting the health and environmental benefits of electric vehicles" and is now open to members of the public.

Membership costs £20 per year, and incentives include access to exclusive events, discounted services and products and detailed guides to various aspects of EV ownership, such as charging etiquette.

As part of the welcome pack, members are offered a £50 discount on home charging devices supplied through the Rightcharge website.

Rightcharge founder Charlie Cook hailed the EVA's founding as a "special moment in EV history".

Members will also be invited to contribute their opinions on issues surrounding EV ownership in England. The EVA's latest survey, regarding consumers' experiences of using public chargers, has received more than 1000 responses ahead of its closure on Friday 19 March. 

Gill Nowell, a director at EVA England, said: “With numbers of electric cars steadily increasing, despite the economic challenges of lockdown, and the 2030 phase-out date for all new sales of petrol and diesel cars fresh in people’s minds, EVA England acts as a support mechanism for both current and prospective electric car drivers. 

"We launched our new website in February and have been delighted by the number of membership enquiries already received from drivers who are keen to join the EVA England community.”

