BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Audi to launch final combustion car in 2026, report says
UP NEXT
Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 18 June

Audi to launch final combustion car in 2026, report says

Audi CEO Markus Duessmann has reportedly decided on a date for the switchover to pure-EV powertrains
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
18 June 2021

Audi bosses have reportedly agreed a plan that will result in the brand launching its final combustion-engined car as soon as 2026. 

According to a report from German publication Süddeutsche Zeitung, Audi CEO Markus Duesmann presented the new electrification timeline to the board of management yesterday (17 June). 

The news is expected to be made official in the coming days.

Such an acceleration of Audi's electrification targets would be in line with wider ambitions set by its Volkswagen Group parent company, which has previously hinted that it would shift focus wholly to electrified vehicles in Europe from 2026.

Audi's range of electric vehicles is rapidly expanding. Since the 2018 launch of its first, the E-tron SUV, it has launched the E-tron GT fastback and the Q4 E-tron crossover, and it will reveal the A6 E-tron saloon and Q5 E-tron SUV in 2022. 

Nearly every mainstream passenger car in the Audi line-up is now available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, too. 

It is expected that Audi will sell combustion-engined cars into the 2030s, however, with the final ICE model expected to have a conventional lifecycle of around seven years from 2026. It is not yet known which model will feature Ingolstadt's final engine, but the current-generation Q5 will be up for replacement at around that time.

If the reports are true, Audi will be the latest in a flurry of manufacturers to put an end date on its ICE development programme. Fiat will phase out all ICEs by 2030, Jaguar will be reinvented as an EV-only luxury brand in 2025 and Mini will launch its final ICE car in 2025.

It's likely that the imminent roll-out of stringent new European emissions regulations, known as Euro 7, has influenced Audi's decision to focus on purely electric powertrains. 

Last month, Duesmann told Autocar: “It’s certainly true that meeting Euro 7 [standards] adds a lot of cost to combustion engines and that a crossover point is coming; we think by the middle of the decade at the latest. Euro 7 is a real headache, especially since it doesn’t do much to improve the environment. So we will reach this crossover point soon.”

At that time, Duesmann gave no date for the phase-out, but suggested that the final combustion-engined Audi models will be "the best of that type we ever make".

READ MORE

How Audi's CEO is transforming the 111-year-old brand​

Audi Q4 E-tron review

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,250
88,006miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.3 Cdti Ecoflex Sxi 5dr [ac]
2014
£3,291
75,358miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Chevrolet Spark 1.0i Ls 5dr
2014
£3,295
44,523miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.3 Colour Edition 5dr
2014
£3,480
85,900miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move 5dr
2014
£3,489
70,527miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move With Style 5dr
2014
£3,490
88,175miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,499
66,819miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 Vr7 5dr
2014
£3,595
81,881miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Nissan Qashqai 2021 UK FD hero front

Nissan Qashqai 2021 UK review

1 BMW 4 Series M440i Convertible 2021 UK FD hero front

BMW 4 Series Convertible M440i 2021 UK review

1 renault Arkana 2021 LHD FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Maybach S680 2021 FD hero front

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 2021 review

1 BMW M5 CS 2021 UK FD hero front

BMW M5 CS 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Nissan Qashqai 2021 UK FD hero front

Nissan Qashqai 2021 UK review

1 BMW 4 Series M440i Convertible 2021 UK FD hero front

BMW 4 Series Convertible M440i 2021 UK review

1 renault Arkana 2021 LHD FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Maybach S680 2021 FD hero front

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 2021 review

1 BMW M5 CS 2021 UK FD hero front

BMW M5 CS 2021 UK review

View all latest drives