BP closes several UK fuel stations due to HGV driver shortages

Shortfall of lorry drivers affects "tens" of forecourts but the company says it is working hard to address the issues
News
2 mins read
23 September 2021

Fuel giant BP has temporarily closed several UK fuel stations due to the national shortage of HGV drivers, meaning petrol and diesel cannot be restocked as normal.   

The shortage of drivers has caused supply chain delays, but the company says it is working hard to address the issues.

"We are experiencing fuel supply issues at some of our retail sites in the UK and unfortunately have therefore seen a handful of sites temporarily close due to a lack of both unleaded and diesel grades,” a BP statement said.

"These have been caused by delays in the supply chain, which has been impacted by industry-wide driver shortages across the UK and we are working hard to address this issue.

"We continue to work with our haulier supplier to minimise disruption and to ensure efficient and effective deliveries to serve our customers. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Reports suggest “tens” of BP-owned forecourts are currently experiencing shortages. BP’s head of UK retail Hanna Hofer said it was vital the government understood the "urgency of the situation,” which has been said to be "bad, very bad,” ITV News reported. 

BP is also reported to have “two thirds of normal forecourt stock levels required for smooth operations” - a level which is “declining rapidly.” 

Motorway service stations will be prioritised to maintain a normal level of fuel, but many forecourts will not be restocked for one-and-a-half days per week. 

“We are concerned about BP and other sectors where we are hearing those stresses coming to bear,” said Paul Scully, Government minister for small business.

"This is why we are having regular conversations to see what the government can do to increase testing, to increase the supply of drivers and bring drivers back. We also want to see what the industry/sector can do for themselves.”

