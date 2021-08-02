Mini partners with Dogs Trust to promote pet-friendly travel

Mini will partner with Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, to become the country’s first ‘dog-friendly’ manufacturer by 2022, aiming to raise awareness of dog-safe travel.

The British firm will welcome dogs into dealerships with bowls of water and mats, while working with the charity's canine behaviour experts to educate customers on how to keep dogs happy on car journeys.

“It’s really important that your car is right for the whole family, including your four-legged passenger, whose needs and safety requirements are slightly different to ours,” said Jenna Kiddie, Dogs Trust’s head of canine behaviour.

“It’s wonderful to see Mini, such an iconic automotive brand, considering the needs of dog owners, so they can make sure their beloved canine family members are safe and comfortable when on the road."

The partnership comes following a study conducted by Mini of UK-based customers that showed 91% of dogs are deemed happy when travelling in a Mini, rising to 95% for the Clubman.

“With more dogs in families now than ever before, we want to help make sure they travel safely and enjoy the ride,” said Mini UK director David George.

“As our partnership continues, we're really looking forward to working with Dogs Trust to help us support our Mini and dog-loving customers across the car-buying and ownership journey as we strive to become the UK’s first officially dog-friendly car retailer."

