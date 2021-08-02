BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mini partners with Dogs Trust to promote pet-friendly travel
UP NEXT
Mazda 2 gets 113bhp range-topper in 2021 update

Mini partners with Dogs Trust to promote pet-friendly travel

Mini will allow dogs into dealerships and will educate customers on dog-safe driving
News
2 mins read
2 August 2021

Mini will partner with Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, to become the country’s first ‘dog-friendly’ manufacturer by 2022, aiming to raise awareness of dog-safe travel. 

The British firm will welcome dogs into dealerships with bowls of water and mats, while working with the charity's canine behaviour experts to educate customers on how to keep dogs happy on car journeys. 

“It’s really important that your car is right for the whole family, including your four-legged passenger, whose needs and safety requirements are slightly different to ours,” said Jenna Kiddie, Dogs Trust’s head of canine behaviour.

“It’s wonderful to see Mini, such an iconic automotive brand, considering the needs of dog owners, so they can make sure their beloved canine family members are safe and comfortable when on the road."

The partnership comes following a study conducted by Mini of UK-based customers that showed 91% of dogs are deemed happy when travelling in a Mini, rising to 95% for the Clubman.

“With more dogs in families now than ever before, we want to help make sure they travel safely and enjoy the ride,” said Mini UK director David George.

“As our partnership continues, we're really looking forward to working with Dogs Trust to help us support our Mini and dog-loving customers across the car-buying and ownership journey as we strive to become the UK’s first officially dog-friendly car retailer."

READ MORE

Mini Countryman review

Mini model line-up gets major update for 2021

Mini 3-door Hatch review

Used cars for sale

 Mini Countryman 1.6 One D 5dr
2014
£7,995
42,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mini Countryman 2.0 Cooper S D 5dr Auto
2015
£8,500
75,182miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mini Countryman 1.6 One 5dr
2014
£8,550
36,135miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mini Countryman 1.6 Cooper D All4 5dr
2014
£9,495
42,818miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mini Countryman 1.6 Cooper 5dr
2014
£9,700
57,853miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mini Countryman 1.6 Cooper 5dr
2014
£9,975
34,534miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mini Countryman 1.6 Cooper 5dr
2016
£10,499
39,921miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mini Countryman 1.6 Cooper D 5dr
2016
£10,500
66,498miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mini Countryman 1.6 Cooper D All4 5dr
2015
£10,750
33,361miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

1 Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 FD hero front

Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 review

1 Porsche Boxster 25 years edition 2021 uk fd hero front

Porsche Boxster 25 Years 2021 UK review

DSC 9684

MG 5 SW EV Long Range 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Mini Countryman

Mini Countryman

Mini’s modern-day Maxi is back for another swing at the hatchback mainstream, but is the Countryman good enough this time?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

1 Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 FD hero front

Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 review

1 Porsche Boxster 25 years edition 2021 uk fd hero front

Porsche Boxster 25 Years 2021 UK review

DSC 9684

MG 5 SW EV Long Range 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives