Ferrari names Benedetto Vigna as new CEO after six-month vacancy

The 51-year-old Italian will bring 26 years of experience from the computer-chip industry
9 June 2021

Ferrari has appointed technology executive Benedetto Vigna its new CEO as the Italian company begins its move towards electrification. 

Vigna, 51, is currently leading an executive role in the chip division of ST Microelectronics, Europe’s largest semiconductor chip manufacturer. He will join Ferrari on 1 September following the departure of previous CEO Louis Camilleri back in December last year. 

“It’s a special honour to be joining Ferrari as its CEO, and I do so with an equal sense of excitement and responsibility,” Vigna said. “Excitement at the great opportunities that are there to be captured; and with a profound sense of responsibility towards the extraordinary achievements and capabilities of the men and women of Ferrari, to all the company’s stakeholders and to everyone around the world for whom Ferrari is such a unique passion.”

It's hoped that Vigna will help Ferrari move into next-generation technologies, including electrification; the Maranello firm’s first fully electric car is due in 2025. 

The Italian has 26 years of experience in the chip industry, having in 1995 founded ST Microelectronics’ microelectromechanical systems and sensors group division, which is now the company’s most profitable operating business.

“We’re delighted to welcome Benedetto Vigna as our new Ferrari CEO,” said Ferrari chairman John Elkann. “His deep understanding of the technologies driving much of the change in our industry and his proven innovation, business-building and leadership skills will further strengthen Ferrari and its unique story of passion and performance in the exciting era ahead.”

Vigna studied physics at the University of Pisa before working with some of the world’s leading technology companies. He will step down from his presidential position at ST Microelectronics on 31 August.

