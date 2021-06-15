Autocar names top female Rising Stars in the British car industry

Hannah Denton, area fleet manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, has won Autocar’s Great Women: Rising Stars 2021 initiative, held in partnership with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

Denton also came top of Autocar’s Sales category, alongside 10 other category winners from the list of Rising Stars, which recognises the very best up-and-coming talent in the British automotive industry. Outstanding individuals across the categories, which include Marketing, Sales, Design and Manufacturing, are celebrating their achievements today at a virtual live event.

In addition, an Apprentice category recognises the rising stars at the beginning of their careers in the automotive industry.

Great Women winner Denton started at Volkswagen in 2011 as an area sales development manager for VW’s Trade Parts Specialists in Leicester and progressed to a head office role as key account manager just 18 months later. She moved to her current role in 2015 where she acts as a bridge between van fleet customers and the VW Commercial Vehicles brand, matching customer requirements with products and services.

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw said: “In a year of incredibly high-quality entries, it was really tough to pick a single winner. For the judges, Hannah stood out for her obvious drive and determination, coupled with superb results in her job as an area fleet manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. Even in 2020, Hannah's area hit its overall sales target. She's quite clearly an inspiration, both to current colleagues and in terms of nurturing other women in her area of the industry, and is a very worthy winner of our overall Rising Star 2021.”

Denton said: “To be nominated for the Autocar Great Women Rising Stars is, in itself, an accolade, but to win the category and the overall award is fantastic, and truly humbling given the competition this year. At Volkswagen Group and within the automotive industry, I’m surrounded by some incredible female role models, and I hope that in turn I can use this platform to inspire other women to consider a career in automotive sales.”

Chair of the judging panel and managing director of Autocar and Haymarket Automotive, Rachael Prasher, added: “We were delighted with the number of entries we received this year, a clear indicator that Autocar's Great Women initiative is both well received within the industry and having a positive impact. The judging was one of the trickiest I've been involved in, with a remarkable talent pool of Rising Stars that bodes well for the future of the automotive industry."