Autocar's Great Women podcast: Stellantis's Alison Jones

In the first of our Great Women podcasts, we chat to Stellantis boss Alison Jones about the world’s newest car manufacturer, her career, and why a 6:30am start helps
17 May 2021

Tune into our new series of Autocar podcasts, where this episode we talk to Stellantis senior vice president and UK manager Alison Jones about her career in the industry, how she’s got to where she is today, and why Stellantis is an exciting place to work. 

Having been in the automotive industry for 30 years, working for a number of companies across a host of different roles, Jones is uniquely placed to give real insight into how to build a career in the car world. We chat to her about her tips for making it in the industry and what she would recommend for others, especially as the automotive industry looks to embrace greater diversity.

About the podcast

The Autocar Great Women podcast is a new series designed to build on the ground-breaking Great Women initiative that Autocar has been running for six years, promoting the brightest and best talent in the automotive industry. 

We’ll be talking to the most influential voices around, getting to know the people behind the headlines and learning how their experiences have shaped our industry today. We’re hoping you’ll find them interesting no matter what your outlook: whether you’re an Autocar reader, a 30-year industry veteran, or someone just starting out in their career. Covering loads of fascinating subjects, we’ll be speaking to all sorts of people from both inside and outside the industry. 

How to listen

This is the easy bit. You can listen in right here using the web player above, or download and stream on whatever digital listening device you choose, as every podcast will be available via https://autocargreatwomen1.libsyn.com/website.

Get in touch

We’d love to hear from you, so send any suggestions or queries to autocar.events@haymarket.com

