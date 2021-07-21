Autocar launches Apprentice Academy to nurture editorial talent

Autocar and Haymarket Automotive have launched a new Apprentice Academy to nurture a new generation of editorial talent across our four market-leading brands: Autocar, Car Aftermarket Trader (CAT), Classic & Sports Car and What Car?

Four roles are being offered, with successful candidates being given the chance to undertake a structured learning programme that combines formal studies towards a NCTJ Journalism qualification with working as an integral part of the 57-strong editorial teams.

To apply for the role of Editorial Apprentice, click here.

“We’ve got an enviable reputation for bringing on talent, and it’s a source of great pride that so many people who came to us over the years looking to get started have gone on to be alumni of the industry,” said Rachael Prasher, managing director of Haymarket Automotive.

“For the past seven years we have formalised that by taking on apprentices, many of whom are now senior members of our teams, enjoying amazing careers with us. However, today’s announcement, and the structure we’re putting in place to support it, ramps up our commitment to doing that on a much bigger, more involved scale than ever before.

“We have put this programme together with a sharp focus on ensuring that the roles are open and appealing to everyone as we acknowledge the benefits of diversity across our business and redouble our efforts to ensure our workforce reflects that understanding.”

Applications are open to school, college or university leavers, and placements will give hands-on experience of news, feature and review writing, video presenting and editing, a variety of social media platforms, website design and using content management systems. It’s also anticipated that successful candidates will introduce Haymarket Automotive’s existing teams to consider new skills and media platforms.

“Our priority is not to recruit car enthusiasts, but rather anyone serious about developing a career in journalism with a curiosity for cars and the industry,” added Prasher. “In exchange we will give them incredible experiences across four diverse brands and hopefully set them on their way to a brilliant career.

“My advice to anyone interested is to apply with excitement for the opportunities to learn and a clear vision of why they are ready to seize the experiences on offer and make a difference for our audiences.”

To apply for the role of Editorial Apprentice, click here.

READ MORE

Autocar Drivers of Change