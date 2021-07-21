BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar launches Apprentice Academy to nurture editorial talent
UP NEXT
Autocar magazine 21 July - on sale now

Autocar launches Apprentice Academy to nurture editorial talent

Initiative is part of a wider scheme at Haymarket Automotive encompassing four market-leading brands
Autocar
News
2 mins read
21 July 2021

Autocar and Haymarket Automotive have launched a new Apprentice Academy to nurture a new generation of editorial talent across our four market-leading brands: Autocar, Car Aftermarket Trader (CAT), Classic & Sports Car and What Car?

Four roles are being offered, with successful candidates being given the chance to undertake a structured learning programme that combines formal studies towards a NCTJ Journalism qualification with working as an integral part of the 57-strong editorial teams.

To apply for the role of Editorial Apprentice, click here

“We’ve got an enviable reputation for bringing on talent, and it’s a source of great pride that so many people who came to us over the years looking to get started have gone on to be alumni of the industry,” said Rachael Prasher, managing director of Haymarket Automotive.

“For the past seven years we have formalised that by taking on apprentices, many of whom are now senior members of our teams, enjoying amazing careers with us. However, today’s announcement, and the structure we’re putting in place to support it, ramps up our commitment to doing that on a much bigger, more involved scale than ever before.

“We have put this programme together with a sharp focus on ensuring that the roles are open and appealing to everyone as we acknowledge the benefits of diversity across our business and redouble our efforts to ensure our workforce reflects that understanding.”

Applications are open to school, college or university leavers, and placements will give hands-on experience of news, feature and review writing, video presenting and editing, a variety of social media platforms, website design and using content management systems. It’s also anticipated that successful candidates will introduce Haymarket Automotive’s existing teams to consider new skills and media platforms.

“Our priority is not to recruit car enthusiasts, but rather anyone serious about developing a career in journalism with a curiosity for cars and the industry,” added Prasher. “In exchange we will give them incredible experiences across four diverse brands and hopefully set them on their way to a brilliant career.

“My advice to anyone interested is to apply with excitement for the opportunities to learn and a clear vision of why they are ready to seize the experiences on offer and make a difference for our audiences.”

To apply for the role of Editorial Apprentice, click here

READ MORE

Autocar Drivers of Change

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,999
74,371miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Chevrolet Spark 1.0i Ls 5dr
2014
£3,295
44,523miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2014
£3,450
80,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 5dr
2014
£3,475
44,601miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move With Style 5dr
2014
£3,490
88,175miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,495
39,398miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,499
66,771miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£3,500
43,222miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Land Rover Defender V8 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender 90 V8 2021 UK review

1 VW arteon R Shooting Brake 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Arteon R Shooting Brake 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30N DCT 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai i30 N Performance N-DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK review

1 VW ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Land Rover Defender V8 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender 90 V8 2021 UK review

1 VW arteon R Shooting Brake 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Arteon R Shooting Brake 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30N DCT 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai i30 N Performance N-DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK review

1 VW ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK review

View all latest drives