Motorsport archive: Tyrrell seeks UK backing for hotshot Brundle

The 24-year-old from Norfolk fought hard in the '83 Formula 3 championship, earning an F1 seat in the process
4 March 2022

The 1983 British Formula 3 series was won by the legendary Ayrton Senna – but he didn’t dominate. Rather, he was given a run for his money by Martin Brundle.

It’s no surprise, then, that while the 23-year-old Brazilian was snapped up by the Toleman Formula 1 team, its rival Tyrrell took the 24-year-old Norfolker.

Ken Tyrrell’s team had won plenty in the ’60s and ’70s but wasn’t in very good shape financially come the ’80s. Yet despite Brundle bringing no sponsor, Ken signed him up (beside Stefan Bellof, who had impressed in Porsche sports cars).

He then took the unorthdox step of asking for backing from British firms in the press, even revealing his monthly running costs: £161k (£551k in today’s money).

To Ken’s lament, none was forthcoming, but his faith was instantly repaid, as Brundle finished fifth in Brazil and then an amazing second in Detroit, despite Tyrrell being one of just two teams still lacking a turbo engine. 

Sadly, his strong debut season was erased from the history books when the FIA judged the 012 to be breaking the rules about fuel flow.

An F1 win never did come, as he often had poor cars, but he retired in 1996 a highly respected veteran, then became a superb broadcaster.

