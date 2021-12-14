BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the motorsport archive: 1985's mystery Formula Ford racer
UP NEXT
New Aston Martin V12 Vantage previewed ahead of 2022 launch

From the motorsport archive: 1985's mystery Formula Ford racer

We head back almost four decades, when we interviewed a up-and-coming English driver
News
2 mins read
14 December 2021

At the end of the 1985 season, we interviewed a young Englishman who had just finished his first full campaign in cars, following a few years on motorbikes interspersed with some four-wheel outings.

He had won a handful of Formula Ford 1600 races but not set the world on fire as Mark Blundell dominated.

Subscribe to the Autocar Archive today

Related articles

He reflected: “In another year, in slightly different circumstances, I might have won more. I’m sure it was [due to] my inexperience at the beginning of the year, when I was trying too hard.

“If nothing else, you learn survival [in Formula Ford]. You can take people up the inside, but if you want to make sure you get your points for a good finish in the championship, then you’ve got to think about it and make sure you do the right thing. And I think that’s a very important lesson. If you don’t learn that, then you go into Formula 3 or Formula Ford 2000 with the same attitude – forget about the championship, I’m going to pass that guy, and I’m going to do it now – and you just have bigger and bigger accidents.”

Following a test with Eddie Jordan’s Formula 3 outfit, our man was excited to step up; and after two anonymous UK campaigns, he finished third in 1988.

Back to 1985, and he told us: “I’m serious about getting to Formula 1 on the strengths of my performances; I wouldn’t want to do it just because I had masses of sponsorship. I’m not prepared to just be in the way out there and get called a ‘mobile chicane’ or ‘the idiot’ by James Hunt.”

Itching to discover if this young racer achieved his lofty goal? Well, you might have heard of him - it’s Damon Hill..

The Autocar Archive, dating from 1895 to the modern day, is now available online. Subscribe today

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,600
51,639miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Agila 1.0 12v [68] Ecoflex S 5dr
2014
£3,748
55,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£3,900
79,344miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,999
60,745miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£4,195
36,433miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Edition 5dr
2014
£4,200
60,435miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£4,295
23,345miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 Se 5dr
2014
£4,399
69,986miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Energy 3dr [ac]
2014
£4,425
60,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2021 UK review
1 BMW iX xDrive40 2021 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW iX xDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Kia ProCeed GDI 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Proceed 1.5 T-GDi GT-Line 2021 UK review

Kia Proceed 1.5 T-GDi GT-Line 2021 UK review
1 Volkswagen ID 6 x Prime 2021 review lead

Volkswagen ID 6 X 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 6 X 2021 review
1 Caterham Seven 420R Championship 2021 UK first drive review tracking front

Caterham Seven Championship UK Racecar 2021 UK review

Caterham Seven Championship UK Racecar 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2021 UK review
1 BMW iX xDrive40 2021 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW iX xDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Kia ProCeed GDI 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Proceed 1.5 T-GDi GT-Line 2021 UK review

Kia Proceed 1.5 T-GDi GT-Line 2021 UK review
1 Volkswagen ID 6 x Prime 2021 review lead

Volkswagen ID 6 X 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 6 X 2021 review
1 Caterham Seven 420R Championship 2021 UK first drive review tracking front

Caterham Seven Championship UK Racecar 2021 UK review

Caterham Seven Championship UK Racecar 2021 UK review

View all latest drives