Greatest road tests ever: TVR Sagaris

2005 saw our road test of TVR's most dynamic car ever
3 October 2022

Tested 24.5.05

Early in Russian Nikolai Smolenski’s stewardship, things were looking up at TVR as the rocketship Sagaris tackled its predecessors’ failings head on. 

The Sagaris oozed road presence thanks to its stunning looks. TVR’s front-mounted aluminium straight six was upgraded with the help of aluminium pistons and an ECU remap. All-round double wishbones had very stiff springs, but the steering was less aggressively geared than in previous TVRs. 

Acceleration was astonishing. From 2000rpm to 7000rpm, the Sagaris’s throttle response was electric, and with the aid of a snappy five-speed gearbox, it could blaze from 0-150mph in just 20.0sec. The ABS-free brakes were both feelsome and fiercely effective. 

Dynamically, the Sagaris was easily the best TVR ever. It had a firm yet comfortable ride, while high-speed composure and responsiveness were achieved without the usual TVR neuroticism. Steering was accurate and communicative but the shortage of lock was glaring. 

Cabin quality, ergonomics and space all impressed. Air-con was optional, but leather seats and a roll cage were standard.

What happened next? 

The Sagaris was short-lived as TVR wound up production in 2006, although Smolenski offered GM V8-powered models to order for a while. TVR was bought by a group led by UK entrepreneur Les Edgar in 2013 and a reborn Griffith was shown in 2017. TVR plans to relaunch in 2024 with the V8 Griffith finally entering production, followed soon after by an electric version and in time an EV saloon and SUV.

For: Looks, huge performance, ride and handling 

Against: Too easy to scuff the nose, poor steering lock

Factfile

Price: £49,995 Engine: 6 cyls in line, 3996cc, petrol Power: 406bhp at 7000- 7500rpm Torque: 349lb ft at 5000rpm 0-60mph: 3.9sec 0-100mph: 8.5sec Standing quarter mile: 12.7sec at 122mph Top speed: 185mph Economy: 15.1mpg

