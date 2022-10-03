Greatest road tests ever: TVR Sagaris

Tested 24.5.05

Early in Russian Nikolai Smolenski’s stewardship, things were looking up at TVR as the rocketship Sagaris tackled its predecessors’ failings head on.

The Sagaris oozed road presence thanks to its stunning looks. TVR’s front-mounted aluminium straight six was upgraded with the help of aluminium pistons and an ECU remap. All-round double wishbones had very stiff springs, but the steering was less aggressively geared than in previous TVRs.

Acceleration was astonishing. From 2000rpm to 7000rpm, the Sagaris’s throttle response was electric, and with the aid of a snappy five-speed gearbox, it could blaze from 0-150mph in just 20.0sec. The ABS-free brakes were both feelsome and fiercely effective.

Dynamically, the Sagaris was easily the best TVR ever. It had a firm yet comfortable ride, while high-speed composure and responsiveness were achieved without the usual TVR neuroticism. Steering was accurate and communicative but the shortage of lock was glaring.