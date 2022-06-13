BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Greatest road tests ever: Cadillac BLS 2.9 TID Luxury
UP NEXT
Blues and twos: why you should buy a used police car

Greatest road tests ever: Cadillac BLS 2.9 TID Luxury

This well-thought-out saloon's high price was its fatal flaw
Autocar
News
2 mins read
13 June 2022

Tested 19.4.06

Hoping to crack Europe from the inside, GM badge-engineering allowed the distinctive, Trollhättan-built BLS to emerge from understated Saab origins.

Although the BLS retained the Saab 9-3’s roofline, windscreen and side windows, the designers did a good job of giving the Cadillac its own identity and its materials beat its Stateside brethren for quality. The 1.9-litre diesel engine and slightly notchy six-speed gearbox were familiar from the 9-3, Vauxhall Vectra and Alfa Romeo 159.

Related articles

In top cog, the BLS made a refined cruiser and it managed an excellent 52mpg when touring. The engine liked to rev but wanted for low-end grunt and acceleration was merely acceptable. The steering was accurate but light and suffered kickback over mid-corner bumps while the rear suspension was floaty, robbing the Caddy of Alfa Romeo-rivalling agility. Ridges and potholes also upset the chassis. Brakes were fade free, though.

Subscribe to the Autocar Archive today

The dashboard impressed with its style and was less fussy than the 9-3’s. Cabin space was good up front but leg room was tight in the back.

The BLS’s price was its fatal flaw, though, being £2500 higher than the equivalent 159.

For: Distinctive style, cruising refinement, economy

Against: Shortage of agility, steering kickback, high price

What happened next…

The BLS was also sold with 2.0-litre turbo and 2.8-litre V6 turbo petrol engines, the latter offering 251bhp and yielding a 0-60mph time of 6.5sec in manual form. The Wagon estate was introduced in 2008, just two years before the BLS was deleted. Today, there are about 220 BLSs on UK roads, according to howmanyleft.co.uk.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

001 citroen c5 aircross puretech 130 tracjing front 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
001 vw multivan tracking front 2022
The plug-in hybrid version of the VW Multivan has an electric range of 31 miles
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
1 VW Polo GTI Facelift 2022 FD Lead
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
018 genesis g80 ev tracking front 2022
Genesis Electrified G80 review
Genesis Electrified G80 review
01 DS DS4 E Tense 225 2022 FD Lead tracking
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Factfile

Price £25,073 Engine 4 cyls in line, 1910cc, turbo, diesel Power 148bhp at 4000rpm Torque 236lb ft at 2000rpm 0-60mph 9.5sec 0-100mph 29.2sec Standing quarter mile 17.3sec, 81.4mph Top speed 127mph Economy 35.4mpg

The Autocar Archive, dating from 1895 to the modern day, is now available online. Subscribe today

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

001 citroen c5 aircross puretech 130 tracjing front 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
001 vw multivan tracking front 2022
The plug-in hybrid version of the VW Multivan has an electric range of 31 miles
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
1 VW Polo GTI Facelift 2022 FD Lead
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
018 genesis g80 ev tracking front 2022
Genesis Electrified G80 review
Genesis Electrified G80 review
01 DS DS4 E Tense 225 2022 FD Lead tracking
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review

View all latest drives