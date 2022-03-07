BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Greatest road tests ever: Alfa Romeo 75 2.5 Green Cloverleaf
UP NEXT
Genesis readies seven more EVs by 2030

Greatest road tests ever: Alfa Romeo 75 2.5 Green Cloverleaf

Named to celebrate Alfa’s 75th anniversary, the boxy 75 used rear-wheel drive and the company’s magnificent V6 engine to produce an enjoyable, if typically flawed, package
Autocar
News
1 min read
7 March 2022

Sharing much with its upmarket 90 sibling, the 75 used a front-engine/rear-transaxle layout and Alfa Romeo’s celebrated alloy-intensive V6 with fuel injection and one overhead camshaft per bank.

Its five-speed ’box had lower gearing for sportier performance, but the creamy, tractable powerplant almost rendered such measures unnecessary, serving only to harm economy and cruising refinement.

Thumps from the sometimes-choppy suspension in town and significant wind noise on the motorway could both be overcome by the V6’s glorious yowl.

Related articles

Driven on the limit, the 75 could be encouraged from gentle understeer to easily controllable oversteer on the throttle. The all-disc brakes performed strongly and without fade, too.

Flawed ergonomics resulted in a bus driver-style seating position for taller drivers, though. The tweed-covered seats were fairly comfortable and supportive, but the decently sized boot suffered a high lip.

FOR Performance, engine note, handling

AGAINST Fuel economy, ergonomics, wind noise

Factfile

Price £11,979 Engine V6, 2492cc, petrol Power 156bhp at 5600rpm Torque 155lb ft at 4000rpm 0-60mph 8.9sec 0-100mph 25.4sec Standing quarter mile 16.7sec, 83mph Top speed 130mph Economy 22.8mpg

What happened next?

The 1.8-litre and Twin Spark 2.0-litre four-pots propped up the range, and the V6 grew to 2959cc in 1989, peaking at 192bhp in 1990’s new Cloverleaf. Left-hand-drive markets received 500 1.8-litre Turbo Evoluzione homologation cars and two turbo diesel variants. Production ended in 1992 with the arrival of the front-drive 155.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Suzuki Vitara full hybrid 2022 UK first drive review lead

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series M240i 2022 UK drive tracking front

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review
1 DS 9 E Tense 250 2022 first drive review tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc R 2022 first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Alfa Romeo Mito 1.4 8v 3dr
2018
£9,000
30,099miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1.4 Tb Multiair 150 Sprint 5dr
2016
£10,299
46,344miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Alfa Romeo Mito 0.9 Tb Twinair Super 3dr
2018
£11,098
28,241miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Alfa Romeo Mito 0.9 Tb Twinair Super 3dr
2017
£11,295
17,990miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Alfa Romeo Giulietta 2.0 Jtdm-2 Qv Line 5dr
2016
£11,400
50,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1.6 Jtdm-2 120 Sport 5dr
2018
£11,500
30,630miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1.4 Tb Multiair 150 Speciale 5dr
2016
£11,700
35,558miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Alfa Romeo Mito 1.4 Tb Multiair 140 Super 3dr Tct
2017
£12,495
12,815miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View details
Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1.4 Tb Sport 5dr
2018
£12,899
13,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Suzuki Vitara full hybrid 2022 UK first drive review lead

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series M240i 2022 UK drive tracking front

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review
1 DS 9 E Tense 250 2022 first drive review tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc R 2022 first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

View all latest drives