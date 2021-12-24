BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Greatest Christmas road tests: Velden 2-litre F1 speedboat
UP NEXT
Let it blow: A Bentley-themed winter road trip

Greatest Christmas road tests: Velden 2-litre F1 speedboat

This Christmas road test was one for the buoy racers
News
2 mins read
24 December 2021

Back in 1980, we tested a single-seat inshore powerboat racer made by Velden Boats in the Netherlands and powered by a Mercury outboard tuned by the UK’s Tony Williams Powerboats. The result of all this tweaking? A featherweight speedboat with over 500bhp per tonne…

The Velden 2-litre F1 was built for the ON class of inshore Formula 1 racing and combined a marine-ply monocoque with a glassfibre upper section. Its trim was altered on the fly by the driver to get lift for speed on the straights and downforce for cornering. 

Subscribe to the Autocar Archive today

Related articles

The boat could stop at about 0.8g, corner at more than 1g and accelerate at “over 2g in sopping conditions”. It weighed just over 315kg “at the kerb” and its 2.0-litre V6 two-stroke had been coaxed to 215bhp. Performance was extraordinary.

Few journalists would have been trusted by the boat’s owner to extract such performance figures but an exception was made for Autocar’s assistant technical editor: ex-Formula 1 driver John Miles. A police-style radar gun was hired especially because the road test surface proved unsuitably soft for the usual fifth wheel electric speedo.

Miles found that the Velden could be made to understeer, oversteer and even drift (in a motoring sense) round corners.

The cabin had just one seat and the size of the fuel tank limited luggage to soft bags. Profligate fuel consumption also restricted its practicality: its range between fills was 35 miles.

For: Astonishing performance, thrilling handling, good in the wet 

Against: Shocking thirst

Factfile

Price: £14,220 Engine: V6, 1980cc, petrol Power: 215bhp at 7500rpm Torque: 170lb ft at 6000rpm 0-60mph: 1.97sec 0-100mph: 4.27sec Standing quarter: 10.22sec, 116mph Top speed: ‘Over 120mph’ Economy: 3.5mpg

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive
1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Cupra Born 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

What happened next…

Our Christmas road test the following year was the infamous Vampire drag car. You can read it in full, along with other Christmas road tests, in the Autocar Archive.

The Autocar Archive, dating from 1895 to the modern day, is now available online. Subscribe today

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Energy 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,499
42,873miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Agila 1.0 12v [68] Ecoflex S 5dr
2014
£3,748
55,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,900
72,134miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£3,950
79,344miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£4,195
36,433miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Edition 5dr
2014
£4,199
68,484miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Edition 5dr
2014
£4,200
60,435miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Edition 5dr
2014
£4,200
71,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 1 3dr
2014
£4,290
83,200miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive
1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Cupra Born 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

View all latest drives