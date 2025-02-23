BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: The genesis of self-propelled buses and vans
UP NEXT
Dacia developing £15k city car for Europe

The genesis of self-propelled buses and vans

Petrol power might have quickly won over the market but it was steam that first powered buses and vans

Kris Culmer
News
4 mins read
23 February 2025

It would be reasonable to assume that motorised commercial vehicles came some time later than cars, considering how puny the very first cars were. Take the Benz Viktoria of 1893, for instance: its single cylinder put out just 3hp.

But you would be dead wrong: that very car was used to create the first combustion-engined bus in 1895 – the year of this magazine’s foundation – and shortly afterwards the first combustion-engined van.

And we can go back even further, all the way to the 1830s, when the first steam-powered buses were tried (at about 12mph) in London.

Related articles

“It is evident that steam and petroleum vans are coming into more and more extensive use, and a large number of orders for them are being given out,” commented Autocar no fewer than 129 years ago. “Tradespeople understand the value of these vehicles, not only for the speedy and economical delivery of goods, but also as an advertisement.”

We were reporting the news that a big department store in Paris, Grands Magasins du Louvre, had taken a petrol-engined Peugeot parcel van on trial, to see whether such vehicles might be more economical to run than its 200 carts and 500 horses – which were extremely expensive.

Just two months later, we relayed: “The vehicle weighs [610kg] in running order and will carry a load of [480kg] at a speed of 9mph. It is in continuous use from 8am to 7pm. Were it horsed, the teams would have to be changed every four hours.”

It’s no surprise, then, that within  a year of these petrol vans being in operation, the price of a Louvre delivery had fallen from 70c to 7c. Another major advantage was that the removal of horses halved a vehicle’s length, in theory doubling a city’s traffic capacity.

Enjoy full access to the complete Autocar archive at the magazineshop.com

“The streets in Paris are for the most part very narrow, and vans and buses take up so much space that the whole traffic is often at a standstill until these ungainly vehicles can extricate themselves. This would be certainly avoided if the traffic were much faster,” we noted.

Boiler power had started the race in pole position but fallen at the first hurdle, we explained: “Serpollet’s steam vans, constructed for [Paris clothes shop] La Belle Jardinière, were among the first to be used for the delivery of goods.

[However] the machinery occupied at least one-third of the vehicle, so that a great deal of valuable space had to be sacrificed – a matter of great importance to users who have to deliver enormous quantities of goods during the course of the day.”

Electric vans were also being developed, but it was found with disappointment that they could do only around 40 miles per charge.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Peugeot 5008 hybrid front three quarter lead
Peugeot 5008
6
Peugeot 5008
Seat Ateca dynamic lead
Used Seat Ateca 2016-2020 review
9
Used Seat Ateca 2016-2020 review
leapmotor t03 review lead
Leapmotor T03
7
Leapmotor T03
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 front cornering road
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
10
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review

View all car reviews

Back to top

Several steam buses were also operational in France. So novel and useful were they that Brits would book tours on them with travel agent Thomas Cook.

But again, there was the limitation of the mechanicals taking up much of the available space – and attitudes towards them weren’t helped by one exploding, killing a passenger.

Britain, meanwhile, continued with the development of electric buses. A large double-decker had been operational in London as far back as 1891, and in 1896 we reported on a new creation: “It has accommodation for 26 passengers and only weighs [2230kg].

"The storage batteries are a new pattern and weigh but [760kg]. These are adapted to be very easily removed and recharged, the battery power being sufficient to drive the bus over any of the ordinary routes.

"It takes no longer to replace an exhausted set of batteries than it does to effect a change of horses at the end of a stage. The batteries are so well insulated from vibration by the system of springs on which the vehicle is hung that we are assured no acid has ever been spilled.

"And, of course, the running of the motor is absolutely regular, and quite different from the comparatively spasmodic jerks of horses as they drag a vehicle along.”

Advertisement
Back to top

Another benefit of a motorised bus was it being able to stop to pick up passengers. Horse-drawn ones made you board while still moving.

Petrol power may have quickly won over the van market, but the immense strength of steam power meant that many buses continued to run on coke into the 1920s and large lorries well into the 1930s.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 Landmark Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£12,790
150,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI CoD Black Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr (Nav)
2018
£13,299
33,596miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford FOCUS 1.0T EcoBoost Active X Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,999
18,898miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford KUGA 2.5h Duratec ST-Line Edition CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£22,499
14,344miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo XC40 1.5h T5 Twin Engine Recharge 10.7kWh Inscription Pro Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£25,999
23,109miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan QASHQAI 1.3 DIG-T MHEV Tekna Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£19,975
23,331miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan JUKE 1.0 DIG-T N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,970
8,290miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan X-TRAIL 1.7 DCi Tekna CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£18,450
33,645miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan QASHQAI 1.3 DIG-T N-Connecta DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,875
24,214miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Peugeot 5008 hybrid front three quarter lead
Peugeot 5008
6
Peugeot 5008
Seat Ateca dynamic lead
Used Seat Ateca 2016-2020 review
9
Used Seat Ateca 2016-2020 review
leapmotor t03 review lead
Leapmotor T03
7
Leapmotor T03
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 front cornering road
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
10
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review

View all car reviews