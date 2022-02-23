BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the archive: on this day in 1994
UP NEXT
New 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor gets 284bhp petrol V6

From the archive: on this day in 1994

A stealth fighter lands in Norfolk, BMW's first take on the hatchback and more
News
2 mins read
23 February 2022

Even 45 years after the flight of the first prototype, the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk, often known simply as the stealth fighter, is an astonishing aircraft to behold. Indeed, radar evasion was the rationale for its jagged shape, which has since inspired the look of many things – including a car.

The Stealth Tech 1 was made by Jim Router – who had worked on the Lotus Elan and McLaren F1 – and fellow engineer Jerry Booen. Not, then, some shed wannabes.

The body was of glassfibre and plywood and finished with matt black paint while power came from Isuzu’s 165bhp 1.6-litre turbo four. Drive went through a Renault 25 transaxle, like on the Elan, and the suspension was all-independent.

Related articles

Subscribe to the Autocar Archive today

You entered under a gas-strutted canopy to find a remarkably well finished and ergonomic cockpit with a passenger seat behind.

Even more surprisingly, Router assured us the “driver’s vision is much better than the regs require”. As a whole it weighed just 650kg, so it had the go to match the show.

We got only a short drive but still saw that “its agility and potential for high performance are obvious”.

The Tech 1 is currently SORN, apparently still owned by Router.

Renault goes to Argos

Patrick Le Quément’s Renault studios produced many groundbreaking cars in the 1990s. Sadly, the Argos L’Esprit Nouveau wasn’t one that made it from concept to production. Based on a stretched Twingo platform, the roadster was meant as a blueprint. “Supercars are now obsolete and we need to provide different desires and inspirations,” explained one of the design team.

BMW beats the Golf GTI

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Peugeot 308 puretech 130 gt 2022 UK review cornering front

Peugeot 308 Puretech 130 GT 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Puretech 130 GT 2022 UK review
1 Citroen C3 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review
1 VW ID 4 life 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV prototype drive 2022 tracking front

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Jaguar F Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

It’s often forgotten that the 1 Series wasn’t BMW’s first crack at a hatchback. In 1994, it introduced the “truly innovative” 3 Series Compact. Our road testers gave it five stars in its base 316i form, with a 101bhp six. “Perhaps we’re getting old, but the BMW’s deep, sophisticated charm proves too strong for the VW Golf GTI in the end,” we concluded.

The Autocar Archive, dating from 1895 to the modern day, is now available online. Subscribe today

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2015
£4,500
54,490miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,795
56,661miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,800
51,272miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 1 5dr
2015
£4,995
62,952miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2018
£4,995
77,115miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2016
£4,999
46,773miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2015
£5,000
80,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mitsubishi Mirage 1.0 5dr
2015
£5,195
22,300miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen Ds3 1.2 Puretech Dsign 3dr
2015
£5,227
72,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Peugeot 308 puretech 130 gt 2022 UK review cornering front

Peugeot 308 Puretech 130 GT 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Puretech 130 GT 2022 UK review
1 Citroen C3 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review
1 VW ID 4 life 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV prototype drive 2022 tracking front

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Jaguar F Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

View all latest drives