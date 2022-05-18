BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the archive: on this day in 1972
UP NEXT
Lamborghini confirms LMDh entry for 2024

From the archive: on this day in 1972

We took a look at the best ways to beat inflation
News
2 mins read
18 May 2022

Inflation is hurting us all right now, but thank goodness it isn’t stagflation, as Britain suffered in the early 1970s: a soaring cost of living and economic stagnation.

This meant that by 1972, even the Ford Escort cost a “remarkably high” £802 (although that’s equal to just £8062 in modern money).

The time was therefore ripe for us to compare the four cheapest cars on sale: the Citroën Dyane (£637), Fiat 500 (£531), Honda N600 (£637) and Hillman Imp (£642).

Related articles

Subscribe to the Autocar Archive today

The Fiat was painfully slow, reaching 60mph a minute late, at 83.2sec, despite being no more frugal, each car doing about 125 miles per £1 of petrol (78p a litre).

Nevertheless, “if you really want smallness in size and price, the Fiat wins over all its rivals”, we said. The Honda impressed by being “compact enough to weave through city traffic and able to beat cars twice its capacity”.

We didn’t get why the Hillman wasn’t more popular, “practical and great fun to drive” as it was

But the Citroën was alone in being able to “take a full-sized family and all their luggage” and better still was “a happy car, from which you can laugh at the world as it tumbles past the windows”.

Excellent new Alfa saloon

The Alfasud family hatchback broke with Alfa Romeo tradition in having a dead rear axle, and this continued on the Alfetta, which slotted in between the popular Giulia and plush 2000. “It’s a very civilised car, one of the most roadworthy saloons available anywhere, yet easy to drive” and it had “precious few points worthy of criticism”, we reported.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 aston martin valkyrie amr pro

First ride: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro review

First ride: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro review
1 BMW M4 non comp Manual 2022 FD front track

BMW M4 manual 2022 review

BMW M4 manual 2022 review
024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Truck for developing world

Do you remember the Bedford HA van? From its 1963 introduction, it was very popular, being adopted by the Royal Mail and utility companies. In 1972, General Motors selected its Luton-built mechanicals to make the BTV, an extremely basic little truck for the developing world. This went on to be assembled in various South American countries, the Philipines and Portugal, often called the Amigo.

The Autocar Archive, dating from 1895 to the modern day, is now available online. Subscribe today

Used cars for sale

 Peugeot 208 1.6 Bluehdi Active 5dr
2016
£4,600
55,001miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,741
72,459miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 0.9 Twinair Lounge 3dr
2015
£4,990
74,284miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2015
£5,197
63,386miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 Blue Drive Se 5dr
2016
£5,299
77,075miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.2 12v Se 5dr
2015
£5,400
61,824miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.5 Dci Laureate 5dr
2015
£5,444
69,277miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Meriva 1.4i 16v Tech Line 5dr
2015
£5,478
79,954miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 3dr
2015
£5,490
62,279miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 aston martin valkyrie amr pro

First ride: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro review

First ride: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro review
1 BMW M4 non comp Manual 2022 FD front track

BMW M4 manual 2022 review

BMW M4 manual 2022 review
024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

View all latest drives