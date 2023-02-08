BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the archive: on this day in 1948
UP NEXT
Next Peugeot 508 to rival Tesla Model 3 as radical electric saloon

From the archive: on this day in 1948

A prewar electric car, rationing petrol and the Austin that "behaved itself"
Kris Culmer
News
3 mins read
8 February 2023

With the basic petrol station having recently been withdrawn, British drivers were left forlornly looking at their cars - but not one Victor Bruce, who had had his pre-war Opel Kadett converted into an electric car by his company Silent Transport.

The engine, clutch and gearbox were removed and sold to defray the cost of this conversion. Then the propshaft was modified and an electric motor was fitted at its head, wired up to batteries in the nose (along with the control) and tail.A socket was added so these could be refilled in his garage by a charger drawing from the mains.

Range, as indicated by a “most ingenious” dial on the dash, was just 40 miles - but this didn’t fuss Bruce, as he lived most of his life within 20 miles of Cobham, Surrey. “The driver is at first a little disconcerted by the absolute silence and the fact that nothing obvious is working while the car is at a standstill,” our man said.

Related articles

“The moment the pedal is pushed the car accelerates and soon reaches normal running speed of roughly 30mph. Initially there is a good deal of noise; thereafter it runs quite silently.”

The conversion had cost a hefty £350 (about £9690 today), likely a lot more than the old Kadett itself was worth, but then it cost only a penny per mile (28p now) to fuel.

Petrol becomes the first war-time item to be rationed

The mood among British motorists was miserable as 1948 dawned, because the government had again made driving illegal unless it was for critical work.

Petrol became the first item rationed in the UK when the war broke out in September 1939 and was limited to use for military, agricultural and industrial purposes. As hostilities neared their end in June 1945, a small ‘basic ration’ was introduced, but this was abruptly rescinded in autumn 1947, leading to uproar.

Labelling Labour’s revocation of the basic ration an “arbitrary dictate” that was “socially unjust, economically unsound and politically unwise”, the RAC brought a petition signed by as many as a million motorists to Westminster.

Sir stafford cripps fuel pump

Advertisement

Latest Drives

lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Pagani Huayra R lead
Pagani Huayra R first drive
Pagani Huayra R first drive
Porsche 911 Dakar lead copy
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
01 Vauxhall Astra GSE FD 2023 front corner
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
vauxhall grandland gse review 2023 01 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

New chancellor of the exchequer Sir Stafford Cripps, “haunted by an empty fuel pump”, believed only austerity could prevent economic disaster, upholding rationing and raising taxes to ‘balance the books’ and stabilise sterling, the UK’s dollar deficit having been £475m in 1947.

Nevertheless, fuel minister Hugh Gaitskell had his work cut out to defend and explain the decision to opposition MPs and the public. Fuel rationing ended in May 1950, largely because of a trade deal with the US, and thankfully Cripps’ policies led to growing prosperity.

Rovin's fuel-efficient but toy-like D2

Rovin d2

A car promising 60mpg would have been a highly appealing prospect for the indetermined reintroduction of the petrol ration; although the toy-like appearance of Rovin’s D2 surely would have dampened enthusiasm. Coming from similarly impoverished France, this 2.8m-long cabriolet had a water-cooled 425cc flat twin with 10bhp. It could do 0-60 in 35sec... but that meant 60kph, which is only 36mph. However, we couldn’t argue with 62.5mpg on a mixed route with two people aboard. Rovin produced a few thousand minicars, mostly for the French market, until it folded in 1958 as the class became redundant.

The Austin A40 that "behaved itself"

Austin a40 front three quarter

We regretted that Austin’s first postwar car, the A40, was a vital export good rather than a car Brits could be excited to buy, but we were pleased to report that it “behaved itself”. It broke ground with an overhead-valve (16bhp four-cylinder) engine, independent front suspension and modern styling. We reported that it had “exceptional” performance, “outstandingly light” handling, an “exceedingly comfortable” ride and “the requisite handiness” for family work. No shock that 450,000 had been sold by renewal time in 1952.

Used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2.0 C220d AMG Line Night Edition (Premium) G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£31,124
31,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2.0 A35 AMG (Premium) SpdS DCT 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£31,124
20,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class 2.0 GLB220d AMG Line (Premium) G-Tronic 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (5 Seat)
2020
£34,424
10,532miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q3 2.0 TDI SE S Tronic Quattro Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£12,980
65,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Octavia 2.0 TDI Black Edition DSG Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,495
94,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Prime Twinamic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2018
£9,698
28,072miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda Civic 1.8 I-VTEC Sport Tourer Auto Euro 6 5dr (Navi)
2017
£15,698
29,767miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2.0 TDI SEL 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£19,000
80,293miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 H-GDi 8.9kWh Premium DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£19,000
33,598miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Pagani Huayra R lead
Pagani Huayra R first drive
Pagani Huayra R first drive
Porsche 911 Dakar lead copy
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
01 Vauxhall Astra GSE FD 2023 front corner
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
vauxhall grandland gse review 2023 01 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive

View all latest drives