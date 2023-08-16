BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the archive: on this day in 1939
UP NEXT
2025 Mercedes EQC saloon tipped for range-extender option

From the archive: on this day in 1939

Fiat's fabulous four-seat 500, the world of tomorrow, and wet racing - is it too dangerous?
Kris Culmer
News
3 mins read
16 August 2023

We fell in love with the Fiat 500 right away, but when a four-seat version of the 'clockwork mouse' was introduced three years later, we had doubts: after all, it was just 3.3 metres long and used the smallest engine - a 13bhp 570cc four - of any car on the market.

Apparently, the only change needed to take two more people was a squarer rear, a higher final drive ratio and half-elliptic rather than quarter-elliptic rear springs.

We needn't have worried. After a day three-up, we said: "This additional weight is naturally felt, but the car remains a practical proposition and is able to hold the speeds favoured by most family motorists." Indeed, up to 50mph. Overall, "it maintains driving interest in a remarkable degree".

Related articles

"Admiration cannot be denied to the engine's efficiency. It revs so freely and does so much for its size." ("Delightfully smooth", too.)

"The riding is exceptionally comfortable. The independent front suspension allows decidedly bad surfaces to be taken without any 'going solid' or ill-treatment." Although the rear often bounced.

"The steering is not only finger-light but also really accurate and free of road-wheel shocks."

There was enough leg room in the rear, thanks to new foot wells, and the canvas roof could open up to fend off claustrophobia. Little wonder the 500 lived until 1955, half a million being made, and has been successfully reborn no fewer than four times since.

America shows us the motoring world of tomorrow

Exhibitions of national achievements are an ancient idea, but the 1939 New York World’s Fair is notable as the first to have focused on “the world of tomorrow”.

Our man was mightily impressed with the amount that had been spent on the fair, literally doffing his hat to General Motors’ Highways and Horizons building, which was the size of two city blocks and fronted by a gigantic diesel locomotive.

Inside was a vision of America in 1960 – which he viewed from a row of moving chairs while listening to a narration (pictured). It showed how US cities would be transformed by highways (not to mention skyscrapers), with wonders such as elevated and depressed turn-offs; ramped loops allowing cars to turn at 50mph; flyover junctions; elevated walkways; and even continuous illumination at night.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Fiat 500 review hero front

Fiat 500

The 500 is a deserved success story for Fiat, offering bags of style, a fine drive and low costs

Read our review
Back to top

When he alighted, he found himself in a life-size replica of one of these streets of the future, then a 600-seat auditorium where a science show ran continuously. Ford, meanwhile, produced the world’s only animated wall mural (a huge diagram of a V8 in which the pistons rose and fell); a vast merry-go-round of 113,600 moving parts, wherein wooden figures showed how cars were made; and ‘the road of tomorrow’, circulated by 36 V8 saloons.

And Chrysler had a “truly remarkable three-dimensional film”, viewed through special polarised glasses, in which cars “seem to rush out of the screen on to the heads of the startled audience”.

The last-ever race at Brooklands

The world’s first purpose-built race track was opened in Surrey in 1906 and hosted grands prix from 1926. The 1939 Campbell Trophy was a non-championship event and didn’t attract foreign entrants, but even so, many thousands enjoyed watching 12 Brits.

Perhaps surprisingly, the winner wasn’t Prince Bira – recipient of the British Racing Drivers’ Club’s gold star – in his Maserati but the veteran Raymond Mays, “driving [his ERA] faultlessly, steadily forging ahead” while “some terrific scraps” played out behind. This was the last-ever race at Brooklands – an aircraft factory was built on it during the war.

Is racing in the wet too dangerous?

Car Review
Fiat 500
Fiat 500 review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

After the death of Mercedes-Benz’s Richard Seaman in the wet at Spa, the president of the British Racing Mechanics’ Club wrote to Autocar proposing that grand prix rules be changed so that rain would stop any race. “The problem is not so much the slipperiness of the course but the difficulty of passing when the car in front is just a haze of spray and neither vizor nor goggles will stop the blinding at the crucial moment,” added our motorsport man. Nearly a century later, this issue remains unresolved and debate still rages.

The Autocar Archive, documenting automotive history from 1895 to the present day, is available to readers via digital subscription. If you are an institution, subscribe here.

Advertisement
Back to top

used Fiat 500 cars for sale

Fiat 500 0.9 TwinAir S Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2019
£8,995
40,692miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 S Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2014
£4,695
87,521miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2018
£8,700
38,746miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2018
£9,200
23,665miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£6,750
52,572miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£8,299
32,663miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 S Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£6,298
52,735miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 S Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2019
£9,998
15,431miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 0.9 TwinAir Pop Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2011
£3,495
83,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Next
Prev
View all 3310 cars
Powerd By
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives