Try this: tap the words Dacia Sandman into the search engine of your choice.

I've just done so and Google has come up with an AI overview that describes the Dacia Sandman as "a rumoured, highly anticipated, affordable compact crossover and camper van concept for 2026".

This overview is followed by reams of information on the vehicle, loads of AI-produced images, several YouTube films and Facebook and Reddit posts on it.

The Dacia Sandman is, of course, the figment of someone's overactive imagination. Mine.

You may remember that back in 2019 Autocar's genius artist Ben Summerell-Youde and I came up with a concept for an affordable camper van badged as a Dacia but based on a previous-generation Renault Trafic.

I plagiarised the name Sandman from a 1970s Australian Holden panel van of the same name that featured fabulous psychedelic graphics.

Summerell-Youde (a VW T3 Syncro owner) and I went for simplicity, with steel wheels, tough black plastic sill protectors and wheel-arch extensions, and no infotainment but just an adaptable smartphone holder.

The interior wouldn't have sinks, wardrobes or a fitted bed because customers would either fit the vehicle out themselves or buy optional packs from Dacia.

The finished result in bright green looked very cool. We even had a couple of surfboards on the roof to make the point.

What inspired the Dacia Sandman was my frustration with car companies' endless promotion of SUVs and crossovers as vehicles for those with 'an adventurous lifestyle'.

I'd lost count of how many videos I'd had to sit through at car launches in which young twentysomethings would be lashing surfboards onto the top of Nissan Qashqais (or similar) and heading off to the beach.

It was clearly a fantasy land cooked up by car company marketing departments and their ad agencies. The year before we penned the Dacia Sandman, I'd been kitesurfing in Sicily and climbing in the French Alps.

In both places, the young people following these sports were living in vans - either self-converted old vans or ancient VW Californias or the equivalent. Not a £40k brand-new crossover in sight.

Some time after the article was published, I was at a launch of the Jogger and asked some of the Dacia people if they had seen the piece and what they thought of the Sandman.