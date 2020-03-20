Used supercar guide: the half-price McLaren MP4-12C

But times change and prices fall. And the truth is that a car that once cost £168,500 can be bought for half that amount today. And what’s more, it’s a hell of a lot better now than it was then. Alastair Bols, the UK’s leading independent McLaren specialist, says: “The car had a huge upgrade in 2012 which not only raised power from 592bhp to 616bhp and got the sat-nav and Bluetooth working, but it was also fitted free of charge for customers with earlier cars. So unless a car has been hiding in a shed ever since, it will have had the upgrade.”

So what we’re talking about now is owning an upgraded, carbonfibre McLaren for prices starting around £85,000, the price of a mid-range Lotus Evora. Sounds tempting of course, but should you yield to it?

The car I’m driving is McLaren’s own volcano orange 12C Spider, and because it is perfect and has very few miles on its clock, you absolutely could not buy it for a five figure sum. But in the way it drives it is entirely representative of the way any healthy 12C should drive: even that roof makes close to zero difference because even in the coupé it is not part of the structure of the car.

Can you feel the years that have passed? Broadly speaking, yes, but this is not an exclusively bad thing. The looks for instance, criticised when new for being dull and like those of a Korean concept car, have weathered startlingly well. To my eyes it no longer looks plain, just subtle – Volcano Orange paint aside – and I expect its shape will have a more timeless property than many of the more dramatically styled super and hypercars that have come to market since.

The interior still has a sense of occasion. I actually quite like the big analogue rev counter and the ventilation controls on the inside of the door, while McLaren’s policy of first designing a car its driver can see out of clearly is as much in evidence here as it is in any later car. The navigation is rubbish, but probably not much less so than that of a Ferrari from this era. Press the button, fire her up and let’s see what she’ll do.