Used supercar guide: the half-price McLaren MP4-12C

There is no more exotic car manufacturer than McLaren, at least among those of models homologated for sale all over the world and with annual sales measurable in the thousands. McLaren doesn’t do SUVs, it doesn’t even do 2+2s. All it makes, all it has ever made, are mid-engined supercars with carbonfibre monocoques. And for almost all of us, the prospect of owning one is an impossible dream.
Or is it? Journalists have been writing ‘my first Ferrari’ stories for decades, so is the McLaren ownership ladder now descending through the clouds to within tantalisingly close proximity of touching distance? And, more importantly, should you now be stretching every sinew to reach up and grab that bottom rung?
Until recently I’d have said no. The most affordable McLarens are the first, and that means an MP4-12C, a car whose introduction was hardly smooth and which McLaren felt the need to restyle, re-engineer, rename and relaunch after just three years on sale. It came to market in 2011 without functioning navigation, with doors that many owners were unable to open and with handling that placed it well over halfway down the order during our annual quest to find Britain’s best driver’s car.
voyager12
It even has a purposefully big smile...
on its face, to let you know (in your rear-mirror) that you're about to be overtaken ;-)
Overdrive
Frankle seems to be
Ravon
Independent specialists ?
The lack of independent specialist puts my right off, always having to rely on Mclaren for any back up is a serious strategic mistake by the Ford trained MD. I really use my cars on track, and sadly when you do that, the P-word is the only sensible way to go, hundreds of specialists all over the country, all over the world in fact, tremendous after market up grade route, makes everything very straight forward. I constantly hear the misery at track days of Mclaren's shocking after market service, long waits for repairs, lack of parts. but back to the article, for me the MP4 12C is far and away the best looking McLaren. they've got progressively more ugly, crowned by the horrific Senna. If you think I'm talking rubbish take a look at the PH Forums, plenty of evidence to back my experience there .
smarttony
There's this guy.....
......On YouTube, search for Hoovies Garage, he's just bought an early MP4-12C in the US, the service invoices he talks about would put you off going anywhere near one of these.
Arsecati
I follow Hoovie myself. A
I follow Hoovie myself. A backlog of gearboxes on order? Absolutely winds me up the reputation for reliablity that British cars have, but the catalogue of faults that car has had, doesn't do the reputation any favours at all. And 4 grand a year for a warranty? Yet with his experience - it seems an essential item too! MP4's really are heading in to realistic purchase territory, but those maintenance/repair costs are frightening, especially with such a shortage of specialists in the country. :(
Boris9119
Very Naughty
One would have thought Andrew Frankel would be as versed in the potential pitfalls of an unwarranted MP4 12C as Autocar readers are, instead he casually glosses over the reality.
NoPasaran
Typical
bullshite article about "affordable" sportscar whose maintenance costs are not "affordable" at all, to say it mildly.
richard0028
You can buy a 540C with less than 10k miles for 85k......
......it may be the baby, but you'd never think that if you have driven one.
Just Saying
Not tempted ta.
No brainer!
Boris9119
Absolutely
Yes it really is a no brainer as an ownership proposition..
