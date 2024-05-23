Ultimate city EV? £90k baby Bentley Blower driven

‘That’s a very cool car’, coos the cyclist as he pulls up alongside us at a set of traffic lights in central London.

He’s far from the first of our fellow road-users to offer this positive appraisal, and we’ve barely been in the car for 15 minutes.

As the signals turn green and we move away he chimes-in with another observation, ‘Wow, it’s electric - that’s amazing’. Again, we’ve heard this before, and we’ll continue to hear it for the rest of our jaunt around the capital.

Our two-wheeled friend keeps pace with us for a hundred metres or so before the traffic slows again and he’s able to slip ahead through the snarl-up. However, just as he disappears he takes one more glance back at us and, with a big grin, shouts, ‘You have the best day!’.

It's an unexpectedly generous and friendly wish from a resident of what is traditionally the UK’s grumpiest city, but it’s also largely unnecessary instruction because, frankly, we’re already having a whale of a time.

Despite being in what is likely to be the slowest and most basic car an Autocar tester will pedal in 2024, and being confined to the congested streets of London, both myself and snapper Jack Harrison (perched behind me) have been giggling like idiots from the moment we first turned a wheel.

Welcome, then, to the Bentley Blower Junior, the latest Lilliputian creation from the Little Car Company.

The Little Car Company?

The Bicester-based concern has already produced a number of exquisite pint-sized and electrically powered motors, most notably an Aston Martin DB5 and a Ferrari 250 Testarossa, but the Bentley is the firm’s first road-legal offering, hence our chance to sample it around the streets of the capital.

London’s traffic-clogged highways and byways might seem an odd place to launch a new car, but the choice of location is actually a stroke of genius.