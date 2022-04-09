Turin luck: Alfa Romeo boss details radical comeback plan

“The first car I was driven in, as a baby in 1966, was an Alfa Romeo Giulia,” declared Alfa Romeo boss Jean-Philippe Imparato at the recent unveiling of the Tonale crossover. His Alfista father followed that with an Alfetta in 1972, then a 2.0 GTV and a V6 GTV.

If that upbringing wasn’t enough to qualify Imparato for the job of leading Alfa Romeo into a new era under Stellantis, his proven track record at Peugeot certainly is.

Before being appointed Alfa Romeo boss in January 2021, Imparato had run Peugeot for five years. It is now the second-biggest-selling brand in Europe, with some of the healthiest profit margins in the business. It is no surprise, then, that Stellantis overlord Carlos Tavares put Imparato in charge of the ailing Italian marque, which has so much heritage and soul yet so much to prove.

One year on, despite low sales volumes, Alfa Romeo is now profitable once again – certainly a greater measure of success in Tavares’s world.

The next five years are already locked down in terms of investment and strategy, starting with the Tonale. Other cars expected include a smaller crossover called the Brennero and a new GTV, rumoured to be an electric four-door coupé. The first electric car will arrive in 2024.

The Alfa Romeo of the future is technology-forward – “we will be in the top quartile for [this] in our cars,” predicts Imparato – while not forgetting its past. “I will never disrespect Alfa Romeo design,” says Imparato. “You have to be cautious of the brand. You have to inject some points of reference in the cars from our fantastic history.”