The student racing series shaping motorsport's future

Formula Student has established itself as a proving ground for motorsport's top engineering talents

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
7 mins read
23 August 2025

It’s April. You’ve been toiling away at university for the past three years, lectures are finally drawing to a close and you’re putting the finishing touches to your home-brewed race car.

To outsiders, that might seem like a distraction from learning. But to land that dream job in Formula 1, you’ve got to prove your worth first – and there’s no better place for doing so than Formula Student, the annual and increasingly high-profile motorsport competition open to the world’s top academic talents.

But then you hear a pop. Your EV battery, itself a year’s work for the master’s student in your team, has just detonated. With it seemingly goes the hopes of your 70-person team making it to July’s big final at Silverstone: years of effort have quite literally gone up in flames.

Yet through sheer determination, you summon all the help you can find and the car is rebuilt days before you’re due on the grid.

It might seem like a tall tale, but that’s what one Formula Student team faced this year. And it’s just one of hundreds of similar stories floating around the paddock, all of them formative experiences for the next generation of top motorsport and automotive engineers. Everyone present is here because, having sacrificed years of study sessions (and perhaps the odd pub night), they desperately feel the need for speed.

The competition itself is split across three disciplines. The first, Formula Student (or FS), established in 1998, tasks teams with building their own cars. These are put through a series of dynamic tests and are scored accordingly.

The second discipline, Concept, is for those eyeing a future entry, giving them a chance to experiment with new ideas. Competitors are allowed to fabricate components or a rolling chassis without the requirement of designing or building a running vehicle.

Finally, FS-AI is an autonomous class that allows teams to develop either their own self-driving vehicle or a technology stack that is mounted to a shared chassis. These are then tested in similar fashion to those in the FS class.

It’s not all about speed, though. First, teams must pass scrutineering and a series of static tests, plus Dragons’ Den-style business presentations covering the design and cost of their cars – and, in FS-AI, ethical considerations. There are safety tests, too.

This stage alone is brutal. Of the 59 universities in the main competition, just 22 will attempt any of the weekend’s dynamic events, comprising tests for acceleration, endurance and energy efficiency, in addition to timed runs on a skidpan and an autotest route on the Silverstone circuit.

Students get to choose whether to develop internal combustion or electric powertrains, although, as one judge tells me, most teams are now ‘encouraged’ to use the latter by their universities’ bigwigs.

There are Balance of Performance measures for the two powertrains to ensure a fair contest across all aspects of the competition, but the most competitive teams tend towards electric vehicles, whose instant power delivery favours the low speeds involved (they usually top out at around 70-80mph).

The rulebook allows a lot of flexibility on chassis and body development, mandating basic structures and safety measures. The biggest split in the paddock is whether to develop aerodynamic packages. The tight, snaking layout of the sprint circuit means it’s hard to generate much downforce without fitting absurd spoilers and splitters, and there’s a limited window within which any benefit can be gained anyway.

One judge jokes that the easiest way to determine the financial backing behind a team is to see how much carbonfibre it has used and the size of its rear wing – plus the number of sponsors plastered onto it. The big European universities can summon budgets of €1 million, while some of the smaller British outfits are left to raid the back of the sofa.

Even the most polished teams still require a bit of Great British Bodgery, though. The University of Bath – one of the best-established teams here – have a can of Guinness Zero strapped to the back of their machine, functioning as a fluid reservoir.

So renowned is Formula Student’s demand for technical excellence, quick thinking and soft skills that this is where big firms are now coming to discover their future engineering stars. Some manufacturers will even outright decline to hire anyone who hasn’t been through the Formula Student programme.

JLR isn’t among those, but it does have a significant presence at the event. “For students to turn up here with their car already prepped, some of them are having struggles, some of them are flying through scrutineering, all of that builds into their determination, their ethos and showing that they are made for industry,” Dan Hammond, an engineering manager at the company, says.

He adds: “It’s that level where you are getting involved outside of the curriculum on an engineering subject. The technical skills can absolutely take you a long way, but those core soft skills, those business behaviours and how they’re able to apply themselves to the engineering and business presentations, all of that builds the kind of engineers of the future that we really want to have. That’s why we come here and canvass them, but also share our experiences.”

Emma Stopps, JLR’s early careers recruitment manager, says a key objective of the firm’s attendance at Formula Student is also to raise awareness of opportunities outside motorsport. “They’re asking about what they can get involved with in engineering, and it’s about filling that awareness gap,” she says. “I’ve already noticed a few gold-star candidates.”

Kyle Hey, a mechanical design engineer for Oxfordshire e-motor powerhouse Yasa and an alumnus of Formula Student with Oxford Brookes, says the competition helped him to develop the attitude required for a job in automotive. “Teamwork is very important, especially on late nights when things aren’t going so well,” he tells me. It’s all about building resilience but, he adds, “there are a lot of entertaining challenges”.

For teams, that opportunity to meet new people and figure out how to get the best out of each other is vital. Mark Byers, a second-year mechanical engineering student at the University of Sheffield and the marketing and comms director for Sheffield Formula Racing, says: “It’s about having those technical skills and also intra-team skills: project management, working with other people and how to deal with stuff when it goes wrong. Sometimes you’re putting them in the hot seat to make decisions and you’ve got to sort things out really quickly.

“Some people might struggle to have a really strong team bond, but we’re like one big family. It’s a small team of about 60 to 70 members, and we all know each other, which I don’t think many other teams can say. We all go out to the pub together, and being able to work in a team of people across many different years, in different degrees and cultures, there’s quite a strong sense that we’ve done the best job we can.”

It’s a view that’s echoed by Elliott Atkinson and Varad Kulkarni, head of driverless and head software engineer respectively for the University of Glasgow’s autonomous racing team. Atkinson explains she never planned to pursue a career in automotive, yet still loves “coming out here”.

She says: “The thing that drew me to Formula Student was the teamwork and collaboration behind it. The people you meet are some of the most amazing people ever, and we would never have met if it wasn’t for this society. I’ve met most of my best friends on this team.”

Ultimately, it’s this collaborative spirit that makes Formula Student so special. As I walk past the judging tent for the business briefings, I hear a group of English students bantering with a delegation from one of the several Egyptian universities competing in the Concept class. 

The Brits joke that our 30deg C weather must feel cold for the Egyptians. It’s a positivity of spirit that’s rare in top-flight motorsport. It even bleeds out into the liveries of the racers taking part. The University of Birmingham have ‘Where are the wire strippers?’ written on their rear spoiler, while the University of Sheffield’s reads ‘utter wake nonsense’, putting a punny spin on a social media meme.

For some taking part in Formula Student, this summer weekend might just be their final foray in motorsport. Nonetheless, those core ideals – engineering excellence, collaboration and enjoying the moment – empower them to do great things, whatever their future holds. 

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

