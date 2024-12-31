Power cuts can be really annoying, especially given how much of our lives are now dependent on devices that ultimately draw energy from a plug. But they're no problem at all if you have a Genesis GV60, Electrified GV70 or Electrified G80.

These models are among a slowly growing number of electric vehicles with V2L (vehicle-to-load) capability, a system that converts the DC current used by the car’s traction battery to AC to power something external. Handy.

To access the AC current, you plug a dedicated adapter into the car’s charging port and, into its other end, a gang extension socket into which you plug your devices or appliances.

The V2L system does the rest. On Genesis models, the system will support a 3.68kW charge – higher than the power supply in the average home and more than enough to power a plug-in oven, a microwave, an airfryer, a flat-screen TV and charge up all your devices.

To show what’s possible with V2L, Genesis invited Autocar to come stargazing on Exmoor one cold November night.

The national park is recognised by the International Dark Sky Association as one of the places in the UK with the darkest skies. However, while Genesis knows a thing or two about cars, it knows next to nothing about stars, so invited Mark Thompson of BBC Stargazing Live, to guide the magazine’s exploration of the solar system.

To keep us warm and refreshed, it also arranged for some Electrified GV70s to be in attendance, powering an array of camp lights and appliances that included a coffee machine, kettles and – very welcome, these – seat warmers.

In fact, for owners of the few EVs currently with V2L capability, powering an outdoor location or a campsite like this is how they’re most likely to use the system.